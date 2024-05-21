Moblico Partners with Bridgeline to Present at Applied AI Conference in Chicago

WOBURN, Mass., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a global leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announces a collaborative speaking session with Moblico at the Applied AI Conference in Chicago. Moblico, renowned for its mobile engagement solutions for wholesale distributors, will join forces with Bridgeline’s HawkSearch to present a session titled "How AI Mobile Search Empowers Contractors to Easily Access Products Anytime, Anywhere."

The session will showcase the innovative partnership between Moblico and HawkSearch, aimed at revolutionizing the way contractors access products on the go. Leveraging AI technology, HawkSearch and Moblico enable seamless and efficient product search, empowering users to find what they need anytime, anywhere, directly from their mobile devices.

Distributors will learn how to leverage AI to increase sales, streamline productivity, and grow revenue. Attendees can expect an insightful discussion on the power of AI mobile search in the wholesale distribution industry.

"Partnering with HawkSearch represents a significant leap forward in our mission to enhance the efficiency and convenience of product sourcing for contractors. With Hawksearch's cutting-edge AI technology, we're enabling seamless access to product availability, ensuring our users can make informed decisions quickly and effortlessly," said Pierre Barbeau, CEO at Moblico. "This partnership underscores our commitment to innovation and delivering unparalleled value to our clients."

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline, stated, "Our collaboration with Moblico underscores our commitment to innovation in B2B ecommerce. Together, we will demonstrate how AI-powered mobile search can revolutionize product access for contractors. Attendees can expect actionable insights to drive sales and streamline productivity in wholesale distribution."

About Moblico

Moblico is a leading mobile engagement company committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions for wholesale distributors through mobile communication, commerce and marketing practices. Over the past 13 years, Moblico has made a significant impact in various sectors of wholesale distribution across six countries, helping companies adapt to evolving technology. Learn more at www.moblico.com .

Contact:

Taylor Aguirre

Director of Marketing

Moblico

taylor.aguirre@moblico.com

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.