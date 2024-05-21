SHEIN Made Waves in Ottawa with Successful Move & Groove Pop-Up

Over 5,000 Fashion Enthusiasts Embraced SHEIN’s First Athleisure-Focused Pop-Up in Canada

Ottawa, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHEIN, the leading global fashion e-retailer, brought a burst of fashion and excitement to Ottawa's ByWard Market with their highly anticipated Move & Groove mini pop-up. This exclusive two-day event captivated over 5,000 fashion enthusiasts in the local community and left a lasting impression with its vibrant display of sportswear styles, interactive activities, an exclusive yoga session and a charitable initiative to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ottawa.

As SHEIN’s first mini pop-up in Canada dedicated exclusively to sportswear, guests were transported to a world of buttery-soft athletic apparel in vibrant hues that celebrated the arrival of spring. Popular sportswear collections including GLOWMODE were on full display, along with selections from SHEIN's men's sportswear lines, offering shoppers the opportunity to refresh their workout wardrobes. Complimentary spring gifts with every purchase added a special touch, while mini-putt games provided fun for everyone at the pop-up.

To foster a sense of collective well-being within the community, SHEIN hosted a morning yoga session at the Ottawa sign in ByWard Market as part of the pop-up festivities. Experienced instructors guided attendees through a sequence of calming and restorative poses designed to unite mind and body. Set against the vibrant backdrop of the pop-up, the outdoor yoga class provided an oasis of serenity and self-care. The peaceful practice allowed fashion enthusiasts to refresh both spirit and style ahead of an energized day of shopping and exploring new athleisure collections.

Dedicated to giving back, SHEIN engaged the local community through a charitable initiative and hosted a clothing donation drive as part of the pop-up. The response from attendees was remarkable, with significant pieces of gently used apparel collected for Big Brothers Big Sisters Ottawa. These donations will be repurposed to support local communities, making a positive impact on those in need.

As an extension of the campaign, SHEIN is thrilled to offer an exciting opportunity for those who were unable to attend the event in person. From now until May 31, shoppers can explore SHEIN’s sportswear collections online and use the code 'sports24' at checkout to enjoy an exclusive 15% discount on purchases of $49 CAD or more.

Building upon the success of this mini pop-up, SHEIN has set its sights on hosting more events that highlight select collections in the future, as well as classic pop-ups in various major cities across Canada. Stay tuned for upcoming pop-up events that will bring the SHEIN experience closer to fashion enthusiasts nationwide. SHEIN is dedicated to fostering a sense of community and togetherness through its activations across the country, with a focus on customers, giving back, and the joy of fashion.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, offering SHEIN branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN remains committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN Canada, visit ca.shein.com .

About the ByWard Market

The ByWard Market District in Ottawa boasts over 350 permanent businesses and over 300 seasonal outdoor vendors. It is managed and operated through the ByWard Market District Authority (BMDA), a Municipal Services Corporation (MSC). The BMDA also oversees the public markets program at both the ByWard and Parkdale Markets. BMDA Website .

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ottawa

Since 1970, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ottawa has been creating strong relationships between Mentors & Mentees. By changing the course of young lives, we know that we can change the course of a community’s future. Mentors in our programs are role models that teach by example. The importance of giving and giving back, education, respect for family, peers, and the community are all taught through these life-changing friendships.

Our social enterprise, Thrive Select Thrift, provides BBBSO with a new way to fund our programming and a place where youth can gain employment skills. Youth can join one of our Big Possibility classes at the store or volunteer in store and learn about social media, sales, customer service, merchandising, and managing a business.

