Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market is Expected to Reach $26.4 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $21.3 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $26.4 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The growth of this market is majorly due to by Rising awareness and prevention initiatives. However, Risk of associated cybersecurity vulnerabilities is one of the challenges for which may hinder the growth of this market.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=55

Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $21.3 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $26.4 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% Market Size Available for 2022–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Application, Procedure, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, and RoE), APAC (China, India, Japan, and the RoAPAC), and Rest of the World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa, GCC countries) Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Wearable Technologies and Mobile Health (MHealth) Applications Key Market Driver Growing Geriatric Population and Subsequent Increase In CVD Prevalence

Based upon Type cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices market catagorized into:

Based on Type, cardiac monitoring devices Market is classified into ECG Devices- (Resting ECG Devices, Stress ECG Devices, Holter Monitors, Smart ECG Monitors, Event Monitors- by Type- {Loop memory monitor, Patch recorders, Symptom event monitor, Implanted loop recorders}, Event Monitors by Technology-[Patient Activated, Auto Detected], Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices, and Cardiac Output Monitoring Devices. The ECG Devices segment is forecasted to drive the cardiac monitoring device’s Market. The high growth of the services segment is attributed to its versatility as EGS devices are versatile and can be used for various applications, including ambulatory monitoring, bedside monitoring, and remote monitoring, and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, such as atrial fibrillation, heart failure, and hypertension, drives the demand for cardiac monitoring devices, likewise, Favorable reimbursement policies and healthcare initiatives supporting the use of EGS devices for cardiac monitoring further drive market growth.

Based on Type, the global cardiac rhythm management devices Market is segmented into Defibrillators – {(by type- Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators, External Defibrillators), by type Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators- {Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (T-ICDs), Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators}, T-ICD’s by type- [Biventricular Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators/Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillators, Dual-Chamber Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators, Single-Chamber Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators], External Defibrillators by type-( Automated External Defibrillators, Manual External Defibrillators, Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators), Automated External Defibrillators by type – [Semi-Automated External Defibrillators, Fully Automated External Defibrillators]}, and Pacemakers - By Implantability (Implantable Pacemakers, External Pacemakers), By Type - Dual-Chamber Pacemakers, Single-Chamber Pacemakers, and Biventricular/Crt Pacemakers. The largest share of Defibrillators segment can be attributed to factors such as With the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and aging populations, there's a corresponding increase in the incidence of ventricular arrhythmias such as ventricular tachycardia (VT) and ventricular fibrillation (VF). Defibrillators are essential for the treatment of these life-threatening arrhythmias, similarly, technological advancements (miniaturization, longer battery life, enhanced sensing algorithms, and remote monitoring capabilities), and alignment with evolving healthcare trends and guidelines. contributing to their higher market demand.

Based on the Application, cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices Market is classified into Arrhythmias, Myocardial Infarction, Heart Failure, and Others-(Chest Pain Evaluation, Sports Clearance. The Arrhythmias segment is forecasted to drive the cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices Market. The high growth of the Arrhythmias segment is attributed to Technological advancements in cardiac monitoring devices such as Holter monitors, event monitors, implantable loop recorders (ILRs), and wearable devices, enable continuous and long-term monitoring of cardiac rhythm in various clinical settings. These devices facilitate early detection, diagnosis, and management of arrhythmias, enhancing patient care and outcomes similarly, the increasing prevalence of arrhythmias, such as atrial fibrillation, ventricular tachycardia, and bradyarrhythmia’s, drives the demand for cardiac monitoring and rhythm management devices which capable of detecting, diagnosing, and managing these conditions effectively.

Based on the Procedure, cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices Market is classified into Invasive, and Non-invasive. The Invasive segment is forecasted to drive the cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices Market. The high growth of the Invasive segment is attributed to its Diagnostic Accuracy as invasive procedures such as cardiac catheterization, electrophysiology studies, and device implantation offer higher diagnostic accuracy compared to non-invasive methods likewise, Advances in medical technology have led to the development of minimally invasive techniques and devices, reducing procedural risks and recovery times associated with invasive procedures. For example, the use of catheter-based ablation techniques for treating arrhythmias has become increasingly sophisticated, leading to improved success rates and fewer complications.

Based on the End User, the global cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices Market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, Cardiac Centers and Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Other End Users-(home care settings, public-access markets, alternate care settings, pre-hospital care settings, and research institutes). The Hospitals segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of this segment include its ability to provide Comprehensive Healthcare Services as Hospitals are equipped with specialized cardiac care units, electrophysiology labs, and operating rooms dedicated to the diagnosis and treatment of cardiac conditions., moreover reimbursement and payment models as Hospitals typically have established reimbursement mechanisms and payment models for cardiac procedures and services, ensuring financial sustainability and viability.

Based on the Region, the cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is forecasted to climb the cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices Market. Growth in the North American market is mainly driven due to the North America, particularly the United States and Canada, is known for its advanced healthcare infrastructure and research facilities. The large share of North America can be attributed to several factors, such as the presence of well-established healthcare systems in the US and Canada, wide access to advanced screening techniques, and availability of majority of key players in the region.

Buy a Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Industry Report (313 Pages PDF with Insightful Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=55

Prominent Players of Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market

Abbott Laboratories (US)

Medtronic (Ireland)

Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

GE HealthCare (US)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Asahi Kasei Corporation. (Japan)

MicroPort Scientific Corporatio (China)

Baxter. (US)

NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION. (Japan)

BIOTRONIK (Germany)

SCHILLER (Switzerland)

ACS Diagnostics. (US)

BPL Medical Technologies (India)

BTL (US)

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China)

OSYPKA AG (Germany)

AliveCor, Inc. (US)

Amiitalia (Italy)

Bexen Cardio (Spain)

Narang Medical Limited (India)

Primedic (Germany)

Progetti (Italy)

INNOMED MEDICAL INC.(Hungary)

LUMED srl (Italy)

Nasiff Associates Inc. (US)

and Among others

This research report categorizes the cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices Market into the following segments and subsegments:

Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Regional split

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market, by Type

ECG Devices Resting ECG Devices Stress ECG Devices Holter Monitors

Event Monitors Event Monitors by Type Loop memory monitor Patch recorders. Symptom event monitor Implanted loop recorders

Event Monitors by Technology Patient Activated Auto Detected

Smart ECG Monitors

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices

Cardiac Output Monitoring Devices

Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market, by Type

Defibrillators Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (T-ICDs) Biventricular Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators/Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillators Dual-Chamber Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Single-Chamber Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators External Defibrillators Automated External Defibrillators Semi-Automated External Defibrillators Fully Automated External Defibrillators Manual External Defibrillators Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators

Pacemakers

Pacemakers Market, By Implantability Implantable Pacemakers External Pacemakers

Pacemakers Market, By Type Dual-Chamber Pacemakers Single-Chamber Pacemakers

Biventricular/Crt Pacemakers

Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices By application

Arrhythmias

Myocardial Infarction

Heart Failure

Other

Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices By Procedure

Invasive

Non-invasive

Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices By End User

Hospitals

Clinics, Cardiac Centers and Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Other End Users

Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=55

Key Market Stakeholders:

Government and academic institutes

Research laboratories, diagnostic centers, and research institutes.

Cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management device manufacturers

Suppliers and distributors

Monitoring service providers

Healthcare service providers

Physicians

Diagnostic centers

Health insurance players

Research and consulting firms

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the global cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices Market based on Type, Application, Procedure, End User, and Region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the total market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of market segments with respect to four main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW)2

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market shares, and core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments such as acquisitions, expansions, new product launches, and partnerships in the cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices Market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=55

Related Reports:

Patient Monitoring Devices Market

Medical Equipment Maintenance Market

Defibrillator Market

Top 10 Medical Device Technologies Market

Disposable Medical Device Sensors Market

Get access to the latest updates on Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Companies and Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Share

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com