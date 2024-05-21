Sympatico Media, LLC Wins Two Telly Awards
Sympatico Media, a leading Baltimore creative agency, has been honored with two Telly Awards for its outstanding work in the 45th Annual Telly Awards.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sympatico Media, LLC, a leading creative agency based in Baltimore, is proud to announce that it has been honored with two Telly Awards for its outstanding work in the 45th Annual Telly Awards competition. The accolades were awarded for the agency's impactful public service announcement (PSA) and an innovative marketing campaign.
The first award, a Silver Telly, was awarded for the "1-800-NEXT-STEP PSA", a powerful and moving piece aimed at raising mental health awareness. This PSA, which can be viewed here, has been recognized for its emotional depth and effective communication of an important public health message.
The second award, a Bronze Telly, was awarded for the "TuneCore Splits Campaign", an inventive and engaging campaign designed to highlight the benefits of TuneCore's Splits service. The campaign effectively captured the essence of collaboration and the ease of managing music royalties. The campaign details can be explored here.
Everett Glovier, one of the directors at Sympatico Media, expressed his gratitude for the recognition: "We are honored to have received an award alongside so much great work. These awards reflect our commitment to creating content that not only captivates audiences but also makes a significant impact."
Zach Myers, another director at Sympatico Media, and Brandon Lescure, the producer of the awarded projects, also shared their excitement about the recognition and their dedication to continuing to produce high-quality, impactful content.
The Telly Awards annually showcase the best work created within television and across video, for all screens. Receiving over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents, the Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens. Sympatico Media’s success in this prestigious competition underscores its position as a leading creative force in the industry.
About Sympatico Media, LLC:
Sympatico Media, LLC is a Baltimore-based creative agency specializing in video production, content creation, and strategic marketing. With a passion for storytelling and a commitment to excellence, Sympatico Media partners with clients to produce compelling content that drives engagement and delivers results. For more information, visit sympatico.media.
