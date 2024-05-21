Gina Keatley Exhibits at Prestigious Summer Art Shows: Hamptons Fine Art Fair and Agora Gallery's Summer City Idyll
Explore Gina Keatley’s 'Bone' and 'Glimpse' series at Hamptons Fine Art Fair and Agora Gallery this summer.
Art is a journey that invites us to explore deeper narratives and emotions through each piece.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Untamed Moderns is thrilled to announce that Gina Keatley will be showcasing her evocative artworks at two prominent art events this summer: the Hamptons Fine Art Fair and Agora Gallery's Summer City Idyll. Known for her unique blend of abstract expressionism, Keatley will exhibit selections from her renowned "Bone Series" and "Glimpse Series."
— Gina Keatley
Hamptons Fine Art Fair: Join Gina Keatley at the Hamptons Fine Art Fair, a cornerstone event in its 18th year, renowned for its sophisticated gathering of art aficionados. This year’s fair, the largest to date, will feature 150 select galleries and a vibrant showcase of over 600 artists. The fair will take place in a custom-built 70,000 sq. ft. pavilion, providing an expansive and immersive experience for all attendees. Keatley’s works will be on display from July 11, 2024, with an opening VIP session set for the afternoon and evening.
Agora Gallery's Summer City Idyll: Agora Gallery, established in 1984, continues to be a hub for contemporary artists and collectors. In the spirit of its founder, Miki Stiles, Agora Gallery remains a supportive community for creative talent. Keatley’s participation in the Summer City Idyll exhibition allows her to connect with both local and global art communities, echoing Agora’s foundational ethos of an open marketplace for art and ideas. Her pieces will be exhibited in Chelsea, inviting exploration and introspection among art lovers.
Gina Keatley’s artistry in the "Bone Series" and "Glimpse Series" brings forth an exploration of human emotion through stark, sweeping lines and a restrained yet poignant use of color. Her works, including those in her recent publication, Essence of Orange, delve into the significance of color in art and culture, offering a narrative that is both personal and universal.
Untamed Moderns invites art enthusiasts and collectors to experience the transformative power of Gina Keatley’s artworks at these significant cultural events. Her exhibitions promise not only a visual feast but also an opportunity to engage with art that echoes the resilience and vibrancy of the human spirit.
