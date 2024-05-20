State Secretary Štucin reaffirms the friendly bilateral relations at political consultations in Riga

SLOVENIA, May 20 - The two state secretaries exchanged views on continued support for Ukraine, institutional reforms and EU enlargement, as well as the situation in the Western Balkans. State Secretary Štucin underlined the need to continue the enlargement process with the Western Balkan countries as an important contribution to stability in the region. In this context, he underlined Slovenia's support for the Western Balkan countries on their reform path. The two officials also focused on the debate on EU institutional reform in the light of the expected enlargement of the EU and agreed that discussions on internal EU reforms should take place in parallel with the enlargement process. They exchanged views on current debates on the rule of law in the EU, migration and the functioning of the Schengen area.

Slovenia and Latvia maintain friendly relations and constructive cooperation at bilateral and European level, as well as within international organisations. Slovenia opened an embassy in Riga in 2022, and at the end of April this year a direct AirBaltic flight was launched between the capitals of Ljubljana and Riga, which will make an important contribution to strengthening cooperation, including in tourism and business.

The two state secretaries also discussed the security situation and challenges at the global level, including Slovenia's efforts to find common solutions in the context of its non-permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council.

During his visit to Riga, State Secretary Štucin also met with Salvis Dravins, EU Affairs Adviser to Latvian Prime Minister. They exchanged views on current EU issues such as enlargement and reform within the EU.

As part of his visit to Latvia, State Secretary Štucin also met with representatives of the Slovenian Armed Forces (SAF) operating in Latvia as part of NATO's enhanced Forward Presence mission.