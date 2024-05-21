Western Financial Group Opens New Location, Raises Money for Local Community in Vernon

Kicking off a branch grand opening with a charitable walk to support local children’s centre captures Canada’s insurance broker’s commitment to care for its customers, staff, partners and wider communities

Vernon, British Columbia, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Financial Group will kick off the grand opening of a new Vernon branch with the company’s annual 5km walk to raise funds for local charities. NONA Child Development Centre will be the recipient of funds raised through the initiative. With care at the heart of Western’s business, the company is pleased to open it’s new, accessible and redesigned branch in Vernon on May 23.

“We want to be where our customers are and offer our services in a way that’s accessible to everyone, so our customers can get in touch with us in person, over the phone or online,” said Western Financial Group President and CEO, Kenny Nicholls. “Healthy teams are also important to us, so integrating a walk while giving back to our local communities seemed to be an obvious way to celebrate Vernon’s grand opening. Buying insurance should be easy, and our customers should feel secure that we have their backs in the event that something should go wrong.”

Staff across the country will take part in a 5km walk to raise funds for issues that matter most to them. Western will donate $50 for each team member who participates in the walk. Since 2001, Western Financial Group Community Foundation has given back $9 million in support of local communities across Canada. “Everyone who lives in the North Okanagan area knows NONA and the great services they provide the community’s children, so it made perfect sense for us to choose this worthy organization for our 2024 walk in Vernon,” said Kenny.

The walk will take place at Western Financial Group Vernon from 11:00am to 11:30am. The branch grand opening will start at 12:00pm with a BBQ fundraiser, for attendees and community members (while supplies last). The new branch has an updated look and feel, with a more open, accessible layout to better serve our customers. The branch hours are 8:30am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday and now open Saturdays from 9:00am to 5:00pm.

Grand opening details (photo opp):

DATE: May 23, 2024

TIME: 12:00 – 2:00

WHERE: 905-4400 32 Street Vernon BC V1T9H2

WHO: Kenny Nicholls, Western Financial Group President and CEO

Grant Ostir, Chief Business Development Officer

Darren Sinclair, VP, Sales

Helen Armstrong, Executive Director, NONA

Councillor Fehr – City of Vernon

WHAT: Vernon Government Officials, members of Western Financial Leadership Team and NONA leadership will engage in a celebration of Western’s latest branch opening after a charitable walk to raise money for NONA. For more information about NONA, visit https://nona-cdc.com/.

Western Financial Group Inc.

Headquartered in High River, Alberta, Western Financial Group is a diversified insurance services company focused on creating security and peace of mind and has provided over one million Canadians with the proper protection for over 100 years. Western is committed to community service, customer service, innovation, growth, and people while providing personal and business insurance through our engaged team of over 2,000 people in over 200 locations, affiliates, and various connected channels.

Since the very beginning, supporting our local communities has guided everything we do - it’s who we are. In 2001, the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation (our non-profit charity) was created as a way for our team members to give back and positively impact the people and pride in the places where we live, work and play – to date we have invested over $9 million back into our communities.

Western Financial Group is a subsidiary of Trimont Financial Ltd., a subsidiary of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company.

Western Financial Group Communities Foundation

Founded in 2001, the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation serves to give back to the communities where Western employees live and work and play, and foster employee pride and engagement. The Foundation's core donation programs include community Infrastructure Grants, the Western Inspirational Awards for graduating high school students, and the Matching Grants Program. Since its inception, the Western Communities Foundation has given back more than $9 million to support local communities.

Nichola Petts Western Financial Group 416-200-6782 nichola.petts@westernfg.ca