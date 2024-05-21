Voice Caddie and Ambiq Swings a Hole in One with the T11 PRO GPS Golf Watch





AUSTIN, Texas, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambiq®, a leading developer of ultra-low-power semiconductor solutions that enable energy-efficient AI on endpoint devices, is pleased to announce a multi-year partnership with Voice Caddie, a driving force in innovative golf technology. The newest model is the T11 PRO GPS Watch, powered by the Apollo4 Plus.

Powered by the industry-leading energy-efficient Apollo4 Plus SoC from Ambiq, the Voice Caddie T11 PRO Golf Watch is a sophisticated wearable that helps improve a golfer's game by automatically providing the most accurate distances, precision information on the course and the green, tailored feedback based on previous shot data, custom UI/UX with connectivity to smart devices with MyVoiceCaddie App, and a clear and bright super OLED display that goes up to 1,100nit.

"Providing the best golf experience with innovative technology from Voice Caddie, a longstanding leader in the golf rangefinder industry, is made possible with the strategic decision to implement Ambiq's Apollo4 Plus SoC,” said Hakyong Lee, CTO of Voice Caddie. “Harnessing the Apollo4 Plus enables fast performance and comprehensive technical development support that enables us to deliver not only our best golf watch yet, but also the prominent #1 seller on the market."

"Consumers want personalized and tailored insights with their AI-enabled wearables," said Mike Kenyon, VP of Sales at Ambiq. "Voice Caddie exemplifies this with revolutionary golf technology designed to adapt to the player's ability, style, and terrain to help improve their score. This is an exciting way that intelligence powered by Ambiq changes the golf landscape."

The Voice Caddie T11 PRO is now available in Korea and is taking pre-orders for the US Launch in June 2024. Visit here for more details.

About Ambiq

Ambiq's mission is to develop the lowest-power semiconductor solutions to enable intelligent devices everywhere and drive a more energy-efficient, sustainable, and data-driven world. Ambiq has helped leading manufacturers worldwide create products that last weeks on a single charge (rather than days) while delivering a maximum feature set in compact industrial designs. Ambiq's goal is to take Artificial Intelligence (AI) where it has never gone before in mobile and portable devices, using Ambiq's advanced ultra-low power system on chip (SoC) solutions. Ambiq has shipped more than 230 million units. For more information, visit www.ambiq.com.

ABOUT VOICE CADDIE

Revolutionary innovation isn't just a goal - it's our driving force. Through intensive research and experimentation, we strive to anticipate and address the evolving needs of golfers everywhere. For more information, visit www.voicecaddie.com

Contact

Charlene Wan

VP of Branding, Marketing, and Investor Relations

cwan@ambiq.com

+1.512.879.2850