Performance Coatings: From US$105.4 Billion to US$176.6 Billion (Fact.MR) - A Decade of Growth
Increased Demand for Performance Coatings is Driven by Their Ability to Strike Balance between Functionality and AestheticsROCKVILLE PIKE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Performance coatings are used on a variety of products to safeguard components from the environment and reduce corrosion, heat damage, and material wear. As per this revised study by Fact.MR, the global performance coating market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 105.4 billion in 2024 and thereafter increase at a CAGR of 5.3% through 2034.
By mitigating factors that contribute to product deterioration, performance coatings can significantly extend the lifespan of products. Striking a balance between aesthetics and functionality, performance coatings offer various color options and uses. They are available in various compositions, such as acrylic, epoxy, polyurethane, and polyester, each offering unique properties and applications. Depending on the requirement, these coatings can be water-based, powder-based, or solvent-based, though the last one accounts for bulk of sales worldwide.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
The global performance coating market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% through 2034. Global sales of performance coatings are estimated at US$ 105.4 billion in 2024. The market is projected to reach US$ 176.6 billion by 2034-end. The North American market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 4.7%
through 2034. Water-borne performance coatings are estimated to account for 30.7% market share in 2024. East Asia is projected to account for 25.6% of the global market share by 2034.
Sales of polyester performance coatings are projected to rise at a CAGR of 5% through 2034. China accounts for 56.9% of the market share in East Asia in 2024. The United States accounts for 71.7% of the market share in North America.
“Performance coatings extend the lifespan of products and effectively mitigate environmental damage due to corrosion and exposure to heat. Strict environmental regulations are prompting manufacturers to invest in greener technologies, thus driving market expansion,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Market Developments
Key performance coating manufacturers are BASF SE, PPG Industries, Jotun A/S, Akzo Nobel NV, and Daikin Industries Ltd. Key players are adopting effective strategies to establish a stronger position in the market by collaborating with several renowned companies.
In November 2022, a new polymerizable surfactant named Reactsurf 2490 was introduced. This APE-free1 surfactant has been developed as an efficient emulsifier for acrylic, vinyl-acrylic, and styrene-acrylic latex systems. Compared to conventional surfactants, Reactsurf 2490 boosts the performance of emulsions by offering enhanced functional and aesthetic advantages in exterior coatings and pressure-sensitive adhesives, even under high-temperature conditions.
Country-wise Analysis
A new report by Fact.MR, a leading market research and competitive intelligence provider, paints a promising picture for the future of performance coatings. East Asia, a region experiencing rapid economic growth and rising demand for durable and functional products, is expected to dominate the market with a projected share of 25.6% by 2034. This growth is further fueled by strategic partnerships between established performance coating manufacturers and emerging players in global markets.
In the United States, the performance coatings market is driven by a confluence of factors. Increased productivity across industries, particularly in consumer goods, automotive, and industrial maintenance, is leading to a higher demand for high-performance paints and coatings.
