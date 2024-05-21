Gorilla Technology CEO Jay Chandan to Present at Intel® AI Summit

LONDON, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla" or the “Company”), a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence, and IoT technology, today announced Jay Chandan, Gorilla CEO and Chairman, will showcase their offerings and discuss scaling enterprise AI systems at the “Bringing AI Everywhere” themed Intel® AI Summit in Bangkok, Thailand on May 28th, 2024.

Gorilla will showcase Smart City, Security Convergence, and Video Analytic offerings throughout the day at their stand while the Intel®-led presentations and joint innovation announcements will delve into the latest advancements in artificial intelligence, exploring its influence across industries.

Gorilla AI Showcase at the Summit:

Smart City Solutions: Interwoven into urban planning, development, and management, Gorilla AI-powered solutions deliver unmatched potential and efficiency across all aspects of cities.

Security Convergence: Protects networks and digital assets from ever-evolving internal and external threats across digital and physical landscapes with innovative IT and OT security technology.

Protects networks and digital assets from ever-evolving internal and external threats across digital and physical landscapes with innovative IT and OT security technology. Video Analytics: Integrates with existing systems to collect, analyze, and centrally manage video analytics across multiple devices, locations, and data types on one dashboard.



Gorilla’s CEO & Chairman Jay Chandan commented, “Fostering collaboration and innovation across the entire AI ecosystem to achieve scalable, enterprise-AI is key. Current trends constantly uncover new challenges while understanding how and why people use AI. These trends lay a framework for best practices and create powerful opportunities that are truly scalable and future friendly.”

Further information about the summit can be found on the Intel® website: https://plan.seek.intel.com/AISummit-TH-Reg

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Gorilla, headquartered in London U.K., is a global solution provider in security intelligence, network intelligence, business intelligence and IoT technology. Gorilla develops a wide range of solutions including Smart Cities, Smart Retail, Enterprise Security, and Smart Media. In addition, Gorilla provides a complete Security Convergence Platform to government institutions, telecom companies and private enterprises with network surveillance and cyber security.

Gorilla places an emphasis on offering leading technology, expert service, and precise delivery, and ensuring top-of-the-line, intelligent and strong edge AI solutions that enable clients to improve operational performance and efficiency. With continuous core technology development, Gorilla will deliver edge AI solutions to managed service providers, distributors, system integrators, and hardware manufacturers. For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com.

