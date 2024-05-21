Tempest to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BRISBANE, Calif., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPST), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-classi targeted and immune-mediated therapeutics to fight cancer, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



TD Cowen's 5th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit – Fireside chat on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. ET



– Fireside chat on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. ET Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference – Presentation on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. ET

To access the live or archived recording of the discussions, please visit the investor section of the Tempest website at https://ir.tempesttx.com.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a diverse portfolio of small molecule product candidates containing tumor-targeted and/or immune-mediated mechanisms with the potential to treat a wide range of tumors. The company’s novel programs range from early research to later-stage investigation in a randomized global study in first-line cancer patients. Tempest is headquartered in Brisbane, California. More information about Tempest can be found on the company’s website at www.tempesttx.com.

