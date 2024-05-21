Motiv Electric Trucks Launches Argo – A New Truck Configurable for Multiple Applications

Motiv’s first fully integrated cab-chassis design expands the number and variety of electric trucks and applications that can be produced to meet growing customer demand

LAS VEGAS, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motiv Electric Trucks, a leading OEM of medium duty electric trucks and buses today launched Argo , its first-ever fully-integrated cab-chassis design that significantly expands the number and type of vehicles and applications that can be electrified.



Available in multiple configurations, Argo supports dock-height to lower-profile applications and a wider range of truck body lengths for work site vehicles (short dump trucks and aerial lifts), walk-through delivery trucks (step vans), dry freight or refrigerated trucks up to 30 feet long, and buses.

“Overnight we’ve moved from a company primarily serving a narrow slice of the $20 billion medium duty truck market to one that can serve nearly that entire market,” said Scott Griffith, CEO of Motiv Electric Trucks. “The launch of Argo is a transformational moment for our company as we can now offer more vehicles and options to help more fleet customers meet their sustainability goals.”

Argo’s intentional design incorporated learnings from Motiv's 15 years and 4 million miles of vehicles on the road and was informed by substantial customer participation and feedback. The result is a new truck that is energy efficient, safer for pedestrians and drivers and offers the highest payload of any medium-duty electric vehicle.

Among the many benefits of the Argo series are:

Heavier payloads, farther: Argo trucks haul up to 14,000 pounds of payload and can drive up to 200 miles. The cab’s lightweight composite structure coupled with the Aries LFP battery that was co-developed with Our Next Energy, provides fleets with industry-leading range and payload, all without requiring a commercial driver’s license (CDL).



Argo’s design also prioritizes driver safety. Curbside, forward-facing entry and exit with two full-length safety railings and full-size, high-friction, self-cleaning interior steps help mitigate the most commonly-occurring operator injuries.



A truck that drivers love: Designed for operator heights ranging from 4’11” to 6’3”, Argo was built to maximize accessibility and thus expand the pool of potential drivers. A heated captain seat with adjustable lumbar support and armrests enables better driving posture, allowing for improved vehicle control while reducing fatigue. Intuitive navigation, climate control, cup holder and device charger ports are within an arm’s reach for everyone, minimizing distractions. The 6’3” interior allows drivers to step in, stand up and stretch, and offers ample storage space and room for one or two optional jump seats.



Motiv has developed, manufactured and deployed electric step vans, box trucks and shuttles to businesses for the last 15 years, putting more than 300 vehicles on the road that have collectively driven 4 million miles and delivered approximately 240 million pounds of goods. In 2023, the company’s electric trucks collectively achieved a remarkable 98 percent uptime, according to company diagnostic data.

“We’ve come a long way from the early days of the electric truck industry – every year we see substantial improvements in uptime and performance coming from design improvements we’ve developed hand-in-hand with customers,” said Jim Castelaz, Motiv’s Founder and Chief Technology and Revenue Officer. “Many fleet customers have been impressed with the simple design of our new Gen 6 architecture, which includes less copper, better cable routing, easier service access, our patented smart hub and reliable software. This apparent simplicity took years for us to optimize and now our customers can finally reap the benefits.”

Today, 10 of the largest 20 medium duty truck fleets in North America have deployed Motiv vehicles, including Purolator, Vestis (formerly Aramark Uniform Services), Cintas, Bimbo Bakeries and other leading brands. Further, Motiv now accounts for 45 percent of electric step vans in California and 19 percent of step van deployments in the U.S. overall.

The Argo Series of vehicles are Made in the USA, Buy America-compliant and are eligible for tax credits and a variety of incentive programs. Available for order beginning today, more information on Argo trucks can be found at www.motivps.com.

About Motiv Electric Trucks

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Motiv is a leading manufacturer of medium-duty, zero-emission electric trucks. Motiv produces a range of vehicles, including step vans, shuttle buses, box trucks, and work trucks basis, all of which eliminate tailpipe CO2 emissions and particulate matter, while offering drivers and passengers a more comfortable, quieter and safer ride.

Motiv’s combination of operational cost savings and environmental performance helps customers meet increasingly stringent emissions and pollution standards as well as achieve their own Net-Zero, ESG or other climate impact-related pledges and commitments.

More information about the company’s products, services, and career opportunities is available at www.motivps.com .

