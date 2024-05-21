Terracon Names Jacob Brice Hickman Industrial Sector National Manager

Greenville, S.C., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terracon, a leading national consulting engineering firm comprised of engineers, scientists, architects, facilities experts, and field professionals, has named Jacob Brice Hickman industrial sector national manager. He will be responsible for business and client development strategy and relationship management with key clients across industrial sectors.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to join Terracon’s team as we continue to build upon the company’s long history of success and continuous growth,” Hickman said.

Hickman will be leveraging more than 20 years of experience in business development for major public and private organizations in the southeastern U.S. Before joining Terracon, he most recently served as business recruitment manager for Duke Energy serving several states. Hickman earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business/Economics from Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, Virginia. He is based in Terracon’s Greenville, S.C. office.

About Terracon

Terracon is an employee-owned, multidiscipline consulting firm comprised of more than 6,000 curious minds focused on solving engineering and technical challenges from more than 175 locations nationwide. Explore with us by visiting terracon.com.

