Datacubed Health Sharpens Focus on eCOA and ePRO With New CEO

King of Prussia, PA., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datacubed Health, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions for clinical trials, today announced the appointment of Kyle Hogan as its new chief executive officer (CEO) — leading the company’s commitment to excellence for patients, clinicians, and sponsors through innovation in capturing data critical for successful clinical trials. Former CEO Brett Kleger will remain with the organization as an investor and advisor to support the company’s next phase of growth.

Hogan, formerly Datacubed Health’s president, brings nearly two decades of relevant experience, particularly as the company intensifies its focus on electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOA) and electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePRO). Prior to Datacubed Health, he held numerous roles of increasing responsibilities with companies that included PHT Corporation and Clinical Ink, where he led a team of ePRO and eCOA industry experts.

“It’s an honor to lead Datacubed Health at this pivotal time,” Hogan said. “Our focus on eCOA and ePRO is more than a strategic choice — it’s a commitment to empower researchers with tools that are not just innovative, but also integral to the advancement of medical research. For far too long, the lack of eCOA product features has failed to meet the needs of sponsors with unique protocol demands. With innovations like our posture diary, food diary, and cognitive tests designed for early diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia (FTD), we’re setting new standards in the industry. Datacubed is committed to redefining what’s possible in clinical data collection to meet the needs of each individual trial rather than the other way around.”

“I’m excited to see where Kyle’s vision takes Datacubed Health next,” Kleger said. “Datacubed Health has always been at the forefront of leveraging technology to enhance clinical trial outcomes and our sharpened focus on eCOA and ePRO solutions is a response to the critical need for flawless data collection processes in trials.”

Marc Eigner, chairman of the board, said, “Kyle’s leadership is key to transforming the landscape of clinical trials with cutting-edge technology solutions. We are thrilled to support him in his new role, ensuring we continue to meet the evolving needs of the industry.”

