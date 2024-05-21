The Inclusive Leadership Handbook – Executive Blueprint for Building Culture That Creates Employee Engagement

Donald Thompson and Kurt Merriweather Reveal Secrets to High-Performing Teams Built on Trust, Well-being, and Belonging

RALEIGH, N.C., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The fundamentals of leadership are changing. Executives across the globe realize that building a strong culture is essential in achieving sustainable success. Yet, most indicators show that employee engagement and trust in leadership is not keeping pace.



Changing the dynamic of employee engagement by focusing on inclusive leadership competencies, Donald Thompson and Kurt Merriweather have written The Inclusive Leadership Handbook: Balancing People and Performance for Sustainable Growth. Leaders at all levels will learn the skills and mindset essential in creating innovative, efficient, and collaborative work environments that enable organizations to win in this new, culture-centric economy.

“Donald Thompson and Kurt Merriweather have written an important book that enables leaders to steer through the intricacies of inclusive leadership in today’s global corporate landscape,” said Timothy Humphrey, Chief Analytics Officer, NC Senior State Executive & RTP Senior Location Executive, IBM. “I’ve witnessed firsthand how the principles and ideas addressed in The Inclusive Leadership Handbook can create stronger teams and deepen innovation.”

Thompson and Merriweather place particular focus on the role of leadership teams in long-term organizational success. The authors draw on decades of personal experience leading teams, coaching executives, and building successful companies to offer actionable guidance, hands-on exercises, and engaging prompts that deepen learning.

“Inclusive leadership turns traditional management thinking on its head by putting people at the center of success,” said Laurie Ruettimann, author of Betting On You and celebrated global HR consultant. “The Inclusive Leadership Handbook is your guide in the evolving landscape of workplace dynamics and offers practical approaches to create environments where diversity thrives, engagement soars, and a new culture emerges—one that fosters lasting success and employee fulfillment.”

Key features of The Inclusive Leadership Handbook include:

Strategies for building employee engagement centered on leadership competencies that contribute to psychological safety.

Practical steps to unlock the full potential of every team member.

Insights and case studies from global thought leaders on fostering workplace creativity, innovation, and excellence.

Guidance on creating cultures that strengthen belonging and well-being.

“Inclusive leadership expands and amplifies the talents of a workforce that feels psychologically safe, gives them a deeper sense of belonging, and places engagement at the center of their work lives,” said Alan King, President and CEO, Workplace Options, who penned the book’s Foreword. “Embracing the inclusive leadership paradigm shift opens a path to a prosperous and sustainable future that will be made possible through the wellbeing of your most valuable asset—your people.”

Advanced Praise

“The Inclusive Leadership Handbook skillfully merges inclusive leadership principles with practical strategies, providing a blueprint for stronger culture, innovation, and employee engagement.” – Rekha Daniel-Kimani, Head of Total Rewards, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging, and Strategic HR Operations & Growth, BAYADA Home Health Care

“Embracing inclusive leadership is a moral imperative and a strategic business advantage. This insightful handbook provides a comprehensive roadmap for cultivating a diverse and empowered workforce that unlocks the full potential of every team member. It is a must-read for leaders committed to creating a culture of belonging where all voices are heard and valued.” – Nils Vinje, Founder, LeadershipMBA.com

“The Inclusive Leadership Handbook is the blueprint for sustainable success in the modern workplace. By focusing on people at the heart of culture, inclusive leadership becomes a game-changer, demonstrating an enriched corporate ethos by fostering well-being and belonging. Inclusive leadership starts with the C-suite charting a focused path through their organization, which unlocks better innovation, enhanced creativity, and resilient teams.” – Greg Boone, CEO, Cleartelligence

“As an executive coach and consultant, I have seen how the focus on culture building and creating strong leadership teams can lead to supercharged growth and organizational transformation. Filled with thoughtful analysis, actionable insights, and a well-crafted narrative, The Inclusive Leadership Handbook proves that inclusive leadership is more than an ethical imperative, but the strategic key to unlocking innovation, resilience, and unparalleled business success.” – Ann McCloskey, Managing Director, Accel-KKR

“I highly recommend The Inclusive Leadership Handbook to anyone seeking to foster a more inclusive and empowering work environment. This book is a comprehensive guide filled with practical strategies and insights that challenge conventional leadership norms.” – Jason Gillikin, CEO, Earfluence & Podcast Ally

