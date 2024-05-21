Submit Release
National Registry of Environmental Professionals (NREP) & Locus Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locus Technologies (Locus), the pioneer in water, Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) compliance and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) software solutions, and NREP are proud to announce a strategic partnership to promote their complementary offerings to organizations and their EHS and Facility professionals.

Established in 1987, NREP has been certifying qualified professionals for over 35 Years and is the foremost not-for-profit organization in the environmental and safety industries. NREP is committed to providing professional growth through certification and offers multiple programs to provide global recognition for professionals based upon their education, field knowledge, and professional attributes. NREP’s mission aligns perfectly with the core values of Locus, who have provided software backed by certified environmental professionals for over 27 years.

As part of this partnership, Locus and NREP are offering Certified Refrigerant Compliance Manager (CRCM) certification, designed to recognize a professional's competence for managing refrigerant compliance within an organization. A CRCM candidate will gain the skills and knowledge to coordinate and manage environmental and safety compliance related to: EPA required record keeping and reporting; refrigerant purchasing; handling and use, storage, and disposal.

To register and pay for the NREP CRCM Workshop, visit www.nrep.org to download the Application Form.

For further information regarding Locus Technologies and its commitment to excellence in SaaS solutions, please visit www.locustec.com or email info@locustec.com.


