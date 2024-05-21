ABM Expands Industry-leading EV Infrastructure Capabilities to Service Fleets Across the Private and Public Sectors

Amid sustained EV industry growth, ABM’s turnkey eMobility solutions for fleet electrification to be showcased at ACT Expo May 20 to 23

NEW YORK, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of integrated facility services, infrastructure solutions, and parking management is expanding its capabilities and focus to serve comprehensive fleet electrification, as eCommerce, distribution, last mile, airports, stadiums, municipal and public transit clients seek to scale the electrification of their fleets over the coming years.



With over 30,000 EV ports installed nationwide, ABM is a leader in eMobility and energy infrastructure solutions. ABM will showcase its fleet electrification solutions at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo May 20 through 23 in Las Vegas.

As a strategic partner for facility operators across the U.S., ABM is developing its solution offerings to support scalable electrification for both commercial and public infrastructure fleets through five operating essentials for optimal fleet performance:

Design, engineering, and installation

Onsite, predictive, and proactive maintenance

Enhanced network reliability

Hardware interoperability

Microgrids and power resiliency and storage



“Fleet managers are increasingly relying on ABM for seamless EV integration and reliable uptime,” said Mark Hawkinson, President of Technical Solutions at ABM. “One of our priorities as a solutions-based company is to prepare our clients for the future of business as needs, technology, and demand continue to evolve. Our growing portfolio of eMobility infrastructure and power solutions reflects the future of transportation.”

“EV integration looks different for every fleet. Modern day fleets face a wide range of economic, operational, environmental, and regulatory pressures, so their eMobility partners must bring the solutions that meet today’s demands, while ensuring their fleets remain future proof and ultimately delivering measurable ROI,” said Satish Jayaram, Senior Vice President of eMobility at ABM. “ABM offers a unique EV ecosystem designed to deliver unmatched reliability, sustained efficiency, and continuous service improvements that our fleet clients expect.”

ABM’s eMobility and energy ecosystem has continued to expand in recent years, with the acquisition of RavenVolt, a national leader in microgrid and energy resiliency and storage solutions, its partnership with Noodoe to develop its proprietary ABM EV operating system and network, and the opening of the ABM Electrification Center, a first-of-its-kind facility in Forsyth County, GA that centralizes the company’s eMobility and energy operations and training. The Center is also home to the ABM Network Operations Center (NOC), providing around-the-clock monitoring of client EV networks, chargers, and infrastructure as the last line of defense against network failures or disruptions.

For more information on ABM’s comprehensive and turnkey EV fleet capabilities, please visit www.abm.com/EVFleets and visit the team at Booth #3405 at the 2024 ACT Expo.

ABOUT ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world’s largest providers of facility services and solutions. A driving force for a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable world, ABM provides essential services and forward-looking performance solutions that improve the spaces and places that matter most. From curbside to rooftop, ABM’s comprehensive services include janitorial, engineering, parking, electrical and lighting, energy and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, and mission critical solutions. ABM serves a wide range of industries—from commercial office buildings to universities, airports, hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and distribution centers, entertainment venues and more. Founded in 1909, ABM serves over 20,000 clients, with annualized revenue exceeding $8 billion and more than 100,000 team members in 350+ offices throughout the United States, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland and other international locations. For more information, visit www.abm.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

ABM

Michael Valentino

media@abm.com