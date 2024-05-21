Passage Bio Announces Recipient of Third Annual Tachi Yamada Scholarship Award

PHILADELPHIA, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PASG), a clinical stage genetic medicines company focused on improving the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases, today announced Carrie Gordon, a sophomore at Drexel University, as the third recipient of its Tachi Yamada Scholarship award.



The scholarship honors the legacy of Dr. Tachi Yamada, co-founder and former Chairman of the Passage Bio Board of Directors and is open to students enrolled in life sciences programs at four-year colleges and universities in Pennsylvania who seek a career in the life sciences industry.

Carrie is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Science with a minor in Neuroscience. She has excelled in her academic studies as she pursues a career in medicine and has developed a particular interest in neurology, conducting preclinical research on the neural morphology of genes related to autism spectrum disorder. Carrie was selected to the Students Tackling Advanced Research, or STAR, Scholars program and the Aspire Scholars program and hopes to combine her passions for volunteerism and medicine to provide healthcare to underserved communities.

In addition to her academic and research interests, Carrie is a member of Drexel’s chamber strings and serves on the board of the university’s Club for Students with Visible and Invisible Disabilities.

“The Passage Bio team is excited to award the third annual Tachi Yamada Scholarship to Carrie Gordon. Carrie’s first-hand experiences with the healthcare system have forged her passion for pursuing a career in medicine and giving back to those in need. She exemplifies the qualities this scholarship program seeks to honor and is a worthy recipient of this award,” said William Chou, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Passage Bio. “We are honored to support Carrie in her pursuits and look forward to her continued achievements."

Through the scholarship, Carrie will receive financial assistance towards college-related expenses and will be matched with a Passage Bio mentor for professional growth opportunities over the two-year scholarship period.

Passage Bio first announced its plans to launch the annual Tachi Yamada Scholarship Program in October 2021 to continue the legacy of Tadataka (Tachi) Yamada, M.D., a visionary biopharma industry leader who passed away in August 2021. Dr. Yamada had a life-long devotion to mentoring and building the next generation of scientists.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio (Nasdaq: PASG) is a clinical stage genetic medicines company on a mission to improve the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. Our primary focus is the development and advancement of cutting-edge, one-time therapies designed to target the underlying pathology of these conditions. Passage Bio’s lead product candidate, PBFT02, seeks to treat neurodegenerative conditions, including frontotemporal dementia, by elevating progranulin levels to restore lysosomal function and slow disease progression.

To learn more about Passage Bio and our steadfast commitment to protecting patients and families against loss in neurodegenerative conditions, please visit: www.passagebio.com.

