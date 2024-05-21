Self-service Kiosk Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 92.8 Billion by 2034, Driven by 10.5% CAGR

Shift in consumer purchasing behaviour and rising popularity of automated systems set to boost global sales of self-service kiosks, says Fact.MR

ROCKVILLE PIKE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to updated data released by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global digitalization trend is set to increase the global self-service kiosk market from a size of US$ 34.2 billion in 2024 to US$ 92.8 billion by 2034.Rising demand for automated services is expected to increase the sales of self-service kiosks due to their operational efficiency and consumer satisfaction. The retail sector is experiencing a surge in demand for self-operating kiosks. These technologies can be used in both indoor and outdoor settings of physical location. The best examples are McDonald's, KFC, and Burger King.Consumers are demanding for more customized and user-friendly interface kiosks. These technologies help to minimize waiting times and offers quick response. Foodservice establishments are widely utilizing self-service kiosk for better consumer experience. The personalized and interactive kiosks, which are well known to reduce waiting times, are finding significant installations in shopping malls, hospitals, restaurants, airport, and banks.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5783 North America and Europe are profitable markets for self-service kiosk manufacturers due to the presence of companies that are early adopters and tech-savvy consumers. South Asia & Pacific and East Asia are set to emerge as fastest-growing marketplaces. The rising adoption of latest technologies and growing trend of modernization is expected to boost the sales of self-service kiosks in these regions.Key Takeaways from Market StudyGlobal demand for self-service kiosks is foreseen to rise at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2024 to 2034. The market for self-service kiosks in the United States is approximated at US$ 5 billion in 2024.Sales of self-service kiosks in South Korea are anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 12.1% during the next 10 years. The retail sector is estimated to hold 54% of the global market share in 2024.“Integration of machine learning and artificial intelligence substantially enhancing features of self-service kiosks and driving their usage,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Digital Transformation Boosting Self-service Kiosk Adoption Across Various SectorsWith numerous technological advancements, self-service technologies are being extensively utilized in banks, hospitals, airports, amusement parks, and more. Consumer demand for self-service kiosks is rising steadily as more people seek enhanced experiences, including customization, convenience, and interactive interfaces.Consumers are widely embracing self-service kiosk technologies in locations such as shopping malls, airports, and hospitals, which help reduce waiting times and offer personalized, interactive services. These factors are expected to drive further penetration of self-service kiosks, with increasing adoption by retail stores, healthcare facilities, and convenience stores.The use of physical barcode scanners and self-checkout counters for payments is set to propel the growth of the self-service kiosk market. Fast-food chains like Taco Bell and McDonald's are also significantly increasing their installation of self-service kiosks.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5783 Top Key Players are Advanced Kiosks, Embross, IER, Kiosk Information Systems, Aila Technologies, Inc., NCR Corporation, REDYREF, Source Technologies, ZEBRA Technologies Corporation, Meridian KiosksCompetitive AnalysisThe global self-service kiosk market is competitive due to the presence of strong industry leaders. New companies eager to enter the market are employing innovation and niche marketing strategies. Investments in R&D are expected to lead to the development of innovative solutions. Instead of struggling in the vast market, niche marketing tactic is expected to offer ample opportunities to new companies.More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the self-service kiosk market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product (food self-service kiosks, beverage self-service kiosks, retail self-service kiosks, parking self-service kiosks, electric vehicle charging self-service kiosks, patient interactive self-service kiosks, information self-service kiosks, employment self-service kiosks, check-in self-service kiosks, automated teller machines), payment method (cash payment, non-cash payment), and end-use industry (banking & financial services, healthcare, retail, hospitality, transportation, others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).Explore More Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Parking Management System Market : The global parking management system market is estimated to be valued at US$ 5.6 billion in 2024 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 12.16 billion by 2034, with a projected CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2034. 