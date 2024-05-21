Else Nutrition Adds New Product Listings at Hundreds of Locations of World’s Largest Retailer

Retail giant will add Else’s New Ready-to-Drink Kids Shakes at ~ 600 new locations



Else Nutrition witnessing success on retailer’s online platform with sales rapidly increasing





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company"), is proud to announce that the world’s largest retailer will be adding additional Else’s product listings to hundreds of stores.

Else Ready-to-Drink Kids Shakes (Chocolate and Vanilla): Adding about 600 new stores, totaling over 1,000 stores for each flavors

Adding about 600 new stores, totaling over 1,000 stores for each flavors Else Toddler Omega: Adding about 50 new stores, now available in over 400 stores in total

Adding about 50 new stores, now available in over 400 stores in total Else Toddler Organic: Adding about 14 new stores, now available in almost 400 stores in total



This U.S. based, multinational retailer will be adding Else’s Kids Ready-to-Drink shakes in both chocolate and vanilla flavors to over six hundred stores while also increasing Else’s Toddler Omega and Toddler Organic product listings to over four hundred stores, respectively. Importantly, Else has successfully shipped products to the retailer with the rollout planned for June 2024. Additionally, Else Nutrition is witnessing strong double-digit growth via the retailer’s online platform. The recent inclusion of Baby Super Cereal and new Kids Ready-to-Drink (RTD) products alongside all other Else SKUs on the retailer’s online platform has significantly boosted performance.

This strategic expansion significantly increases Else Nutrition’s shelf presence at the retailer, offering more touch points for customers seeking nutritious, Plant-Based options for their children and reflects the company’s commitment to providing more accessible and healthy nutrition options for babies, toddlers and children. The substantial increase in the availability of Else Kids Shakes, particularly, underscores the strong demand and trust parents place in these products for their children's nutritional needs.

“We are excited about this rapid growth and the increased visibility it brings to our brand. Our mission has always been to offer clean, sustainable options for early childhood nutrition, and with these additional touch points at the world’s largest retailer, we can reach even more families. Furthermore, the solid growth in our online presence and sales on the online platform, further complements this mission, expanding our accessibility and reach,” said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition.

For more information on Else Nutrition’s product offerings and to explore the newly added items, visit www.elsenutrition.com.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSX: BABY, OTCQX: BABYF, FSE: 0YL) is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and whole Plant-Based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, Plant-Based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formulas. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents, gained national retailer support, and achieved rapid sales growth.

Awards and Recognition:

"2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit

#1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category

“Best Dairy Alternative” Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo

Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category

During September 2022, Else Super Cereal reached the #1 Best Seller in Baby Cereal across all brands on Amazon



