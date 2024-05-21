Submit Release
Mattr Reports Voting Results From Annual Meeting

TORONTO, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mattr Corp. (“Mattr” or the “Company”) (TSX: MATR) announced today in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual Meeting held virtually on May 15, 2024.

A total of 49,829,154 common shares were voted at the meeting representing 75.11% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

Name of Nominee % of Votes For % of Votes Against
Laura A. Cillis 99.63 0.37
Kathleen J. Hall 99.97 0.03
Alan R. Hibben 99.03 0.97
Kevin L. Nugent 99.82 0.18
Michael Reeves 99.82 0.18
Kathy Rethy 99.82 0.18
Marvin Riley 99.46 0.54
     

“I am pleased to see the continued support from our shareholders for both our strategic direction and the experienced team of Directors governing our organization,” said Mike Reeves, Mattr’s President and CEO. “On behalf of the Board, I welcome Marvin Riley to the organization and congratulate him on his election. Mr. Riley brings a wealth of experience in growth leadership and value creation and I’m excited to have the opportunity to work with him. I would also like to thank our retiring director, Derek Blackwood, for his many years of dedicated service as a Director of the Corporation, including his time as Board Chair.”

Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

About Mattr

Mattr is a growth-oriented, global materials technology company broadly serving critical infrastructure markets, including transportation, communication, water management, energy and electrification. The Company operates through a network of fixed manufacturing facilities. Its two business segments, Composite Technologies and Connection Technologies, enable responsible renewal and enhancement of critical infrastructure while lowering risk and environmental impact.

For further information, please contact

Meghan MacEachern
VP, External Communications & ESG
Telephone: 437.341.1848
Email: meghan.maceachern@mattr.com
Website: www.mattr.com

Source: Mattr Corp.


