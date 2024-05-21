Creatio Partners with Zero One Technology to Further Penetrate the Greater China Region with No-Code Technology
The new partnership will enhance the penetration of Creatio’s no-code platform for workflow automation and CRM throughout the Greater China regionBOSTON, USA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its partnership with Zero One Technology (Zerone), a leading IT distributor of products and solutions in Taiwan.
Founded in 1980, Zero One has been deeply involved in Taiwan's information service industry, providing one-stop comprehensive enterprise IT solutions. The company specializes in offering a wide range of IT products and solutions to meet the diverse needs of businesses. Zerone aims to provide customers with forward-looking and competitive innovative value and diversified integration, accelerating the modernization of enterprise IT.
Zero One Technology has a robust data-driven transformation team, providing comprehensive services to partners, from technical consultation to system implementation and after-sales support. Zero One Technology's General Manager, Kevin Chen, stated, "Through our collaboration with Creatio, we are poised to deliver seamless digital business workflows and exceptional customer experiences for our clients. Zero One Technology will assist partners in delivering solutions that best fit customer needs, achieving mutual success.”
Creatio provides its customers with the freedom to own their automation. It is delivered through the unique no-code composable architecture that, in Creatio’s opinion, establishes a new era in business automation. All Creatio products are powered with composable Quantum architecture. With the Quantum architecture, all functionality is available as a set of composable elements. This means that business technologists can use them in any combination to support their unique use cases. By embracing a composable architecture, Creatio empowers no-code creators to seamlessly assemble various components, blocks, and apps to create enterprise-ready solutions that match their unique requirements without coding. All Creatio ready-to-use apps (CRM, vertical apps, etc.) are built using the composable no-code approach.
“We are excited to welcome Zero One Technology into our community. With their support, we aim to empower a growing number of organizations throughout the Greater China region using our AI-infused no-code platform. Thanks to our dedicated global channel partners, Creatio has significantly expanded its reach and has become the preferred platform for thousands of businesses worldwide,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.
About Zero One Technology
Established in 1980, Zero One Technology is devoted to the development of distribution channel for enterprise IT equipment with software and hardware offerings in system management, information security, network equipment, storage, backup/restore, virtualization, video monitoring, cloud services, big data and AI. Zero One became an OTC company in 2000, and was listed in 2002 (TPE: 3029). Zero One is one of the top 500 service companies nominated by Common Wealth Magazine, and is the leader in the top 50 best providers of IT equipment and services. Based on its philosophy of professionalism and excellence, Zero One is committed to being the first choice of enterprise solution provider. In 2017, Zero One further expanded its presence by establishing two subsidiaries, PETACOM and WinWill to integrate professionalism and services creating a win-win for all partners. For more information, please visit our website, www.zerone.com.tw.
