Amplify ETFs Launches The Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF (THNR)

THNR invests in companies at the forefront of GLP-1 innovation

CHICAGO, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs announces the launch of the Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF (NYSE: THNR), an index-based ETF offering access to companies at the forefront of developing and marketing GLP-1 treatments.



Over one billion individuals across the globe are now clinically obese, drawing significant attention to the obesity epidemic as a critical public health issue.1 With the rising global focus on health and wellness coupled with the advances in medical treatments for weight management, THNR offers investors targeted exposure to a rapidly advancing segment of the healthcare market.

Research forecasts that the GLP-1 market could grow to $100 billion by 2030.2 The fund represents an opportunity to invest in the forefront of weight loss drug development and production, areas poised for significant growth. “The launch of THNR aligns with our mission to provide innovative thematic investment solutions across new and existing market segments,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs.

GLP-1 drugs have been in use to treat diabetes for over a decade. However, recent studies demonstrating a 10-20% reduction in body weight have prompted a massive surge in demand.3 Pharmaceutical companies are now ramping up production to try to capture the demand.

GLP-1 therapies offer hope beyond weight loss by potentially reducing cardiovascular risks, strokes, impulsive behaviors, sleep apnea, and kidney disease. Magoon notes the potentially significant impact GLP-1s may have on overall public health, “We view THNR as not just an investment in high growth pharmaceuticals but as an investment in a healthier future.”

THNR tracks the VettaFi Weight Loss Drug & Treatment Index (the “Index”). The Index includes companies categorized as 'drug manufacturers' and 'enablers'. The Index includes a selection of companies, from those launching or testing GLP-1 agonist drugs to those enabling these crucial medical advancements. Enablers are companies engaged in outsourced development and manufacturing, measurement and analysis, and/or distribution or administration of GLP-1 drugs.

The Index allocates 70% to drug manufacturers and the remaining 30% to enablers, with a weighted float-adjusted market cap for each segment to provide broad exposure and balance. Companies in the drug manufacturer segment that are at the commercial stage or in phase 3 trials are capped at 15%, while those in earlier stages are limited to a 5% weighting. Enablers are capped at 5%. The index is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly to maintain alignment with the dynamic pharmaceutical landscape.

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $9 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 3/31/2024).

