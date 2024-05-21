Algernon Pharmaceuticals Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company” or “AGN Pharma”) (CSE: AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW0) (OTCQB: AGNPF), a Canadian clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP") to provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium™. ICP will receive a fee of CDN $7,500 plus applicable taxes per month, payable monthly in advance. The agreement between the Company and ICP is for an Initial Term of three (3) months and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each month called an "Additional Term") unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days written notice prior to the end of the Initial Term or an Additional Term, as applicable. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no stock options or other compensation are being granted in connection with the engagement. ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.



ICP is an arm's length party to the Company. ICP's market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

The Company also announces a grant of 425,000 restricted share units pursuant to its RSU Plan (each, an "RSU") to an employee and a consultant of the Company. Each RSU entitles the recipient to receive one common share of the Company or a cash payment equal to the equivalent of one common share of the Company on vesting. The RSUs vest on the date of grant.

The RSUs are subject to approval by regulatory authorities.

ICP Securities Inc.

ICP Securities Inc. (ICP) is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in automated market making and liquidity provision, as well as having a proprietary market making algorithm, ICP Premium™, that enhances liquidity and quote health. Established in 2023, with a focus on market structure, execution, and trading, ICP has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals is a Canadian clinical stage drug development company investigating multiple drugs for unmet global medical needs. Algernon Pharmaceuticals is the parent company of a private subsidiary called Algernon NeuroScience, that is advancing a psychedelic program investigating a proprietary form of DMT for stroke and traumatic brain injury and has an active research program for chronic kidney disease.

Algernon recently announced that it closed on its agreement with Seyltx Inc., a privately owned U.S. based drug development company, for the acquisition of Algernon’s NP-120 (Ifenprodil) research program for the purchase price of USD $2M cash and a 20% common share equity position in Seyltx. For more information visit https://www.algernonpharmaceuticals.com

