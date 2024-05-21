Orgenesis Provides Business Update for the First Quarter of 2024

Accelerates rollout of POCare platform following partnership agreement with Germfree and acquisition regaining full ownership and control over Octomera

GERMANTOWN, Md., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) (“Orgenesis” or the “Company”), a global biotech company working to unlock the full potential of cell and gene therapies (CGT) in order to improve access and outcomes in healthcare, today provided a business update for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Vered Caplan, CEO of Orgenesis, said, “We continue to advance the commercialization of our decentralized platform through Octomera, our strategic CGT processing subsidiary, including our Orgenesis Mobile Processing Units and Labs (OMPULs). OMPULs offer a rapid, standardized industrial cleanroom alternative at or near the point of care, which can be rapidly deployed and scaled at a significantly lower cost than centralized production. Importantly, we recently regained 100% ownership of Octomera in a strategic transaction, which not only provides us full control over this subsidiary as we roll out these services to global customers, but also supports the development of our own proprietary therapeutic pipeline, including our immune-oncology portfolio. We believe the combination of our breakthrough therapies, coupled with our decentralized production of CGTs, have positioned Orgenesis to transform the industry by enabling the production of life-saving therapies in a fraction of the time and at much lower cost.

“We also recently announced a major strategic partnership with Germfree, a leading innovator in modular cleanroom infrastructure and services. Under the agreement, Germfree will co-market Orgenesis’ decentralized Octomera services and provide us access to Germfree’s global network and customer base. As a result, we plan to accelerate our go-to-market strategy with the OMPULs, while increasing our focus on our therapeutic pipeline. As part of our therapeutic strategy, we are effectively leveraging government grants and funding from regional partners. To date, we or our collaboration partners have been awarded over $50 million in potential future grant funding to support our development activities. With the addition of Germfree as a partner and the grants awarded but not yet spent, we believe that we have built a strong foundation.”

During March and April 2024, the Company received investments of approximately $2.5 million from a group of accredited investors, including a group of sophisticated, long-term healthcare professionals. Ms. Caplan concluded: “As a company dedicated to the goal of making cell and gene therapies available to all, we are always appreciative of our dedicated scientists and engineers whom are aligned with this goal and work around the globe to make this a reality for patients, as well as our supportive shareholders whom, on May 21, 2024, in a significant demonstration of such support of the Company, agreed to exchange approximately $16 million of debt for an aggregate of 15.8 million shares of common stock to be issued by the Company over time, subject to Nasdaq compliance limitations.”

(tables follow)







ORGENESIS INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. Dollars, in thousands) As of March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 80 $ 837 Restricted cash 485 642 Accounts receivable, net of credit losses of $29,760 as of

March 31, 2024 ($0 as of December 31, 2023) 245 88 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 1,112 2,017 Receivables from related parties - 458 Inventory 34 34 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,956 4,076 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Deposits $ 255 $ 38 Investments in associates 8 8 Property, plant and equipment, net 16,404 1,475 Intangible assets, net 8,950 7,375 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,804 351 Goodwill 1,211 1,211 Other assets 332 18 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 28,964 10,476 TOTAL ASSETS $ 30,920 $ 14,552







CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. Dollars, in thousands) As of March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Liabilities net of (Capital Deficiency) CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 13,707 $ 6,451 Accounts payable related Parties 2,697 133 Accrued expenses and other payables 4,106 2,218 Income tax payable 786 740 Employees and related payables 1,529 1,079 Other payable related parties - 52 Advance payments on account of grant 2,695 2,180 Short-term loans 626 650 Current maturities of finance leases 65 18 Current maturities of operating leases 476 216 Short-term and current maturities of convertible loans 2,344 2,670 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 29,031 16,407 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Non-current operating leases $ 1,274 $ 96 Loans payable 2,696 - Convertible loans 20,336 18,967 Retirement benefits obligation 98 - Finance leases 14 4 Contingent liability (see note 4) 4,643 - Other long-term liabilities 377 61 TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 29,438 19,128 TOTAL LIABILITIES 58,469 35,535 CAPITAL DEFICIENCY: Common stock of $0.0001 par value: Authorized at March 31, 2024 and

December 31, 2023: 145,833,334 shares; Issued at March 31, 2024 and

December 31, 2023: 34,625,349 and 32,163,630 shares, respectively;

Outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023: 34,338,782

and 31,877,063 shares, respectively. 4 3 Additional paid-in capital 159,650 156,837 Receipts on account of shares to be allotted 155 - Accumulated other comprehensive income 126 65 Treasury stock, 286,567 shares as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (1,266 ) (1,266 ) Accumulated deficit (186,386 ) (176,622 ) Equity attributable to Orgenesis Inc. (27,717 ) (20,983 ) Non-controlling interest 168 - TOTAL CAPITAL DEFICIENCY (27,549 ) (20,983 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL DEFICIENCY $ 30,920 $ 14,552







ORGENESIS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (INCOME)

(U.S. Dollars, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue $ 141 $ 142 Cost of revenues 492 2,722 Gross loss (351 ) (2,580 ) Cost of development services and research and development expenses 2,370 3,281 Amortization of intangible assets 153 207 Selling, general and administrative expenses including credit losses, net of $3,225 and

$9,489 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 respectively 6,056 13,528 Operating loss 8,930 19,596 Loss from deconsolidation 66 - Other income, net - (2 ) Loss from extinguishment in connection with convertible loan 141 283 Credit loss on convertible loan receivable - 2,688 Financial expenses, net 852 681 Share in net loss of associated companies - 2 Loss before income taxes 9,989 23,248 Tax expense 16 129 Net loss 10,005 23,377 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (including redeemable) (240 ) (3,907 ) Net loss attributable to Orgenesis Inc. 9,765 19,470 Loss per share: Basic and diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.87 Weighted average number of shares used in computation of Basic and Diluted loss per share: Basic and diluted 33,176,657 26,477,113 Comprehensive loss: Net loss $ 10,005 $ 23,377 Other Comprehensive loss (income) – Translation adjustment (61 ) 41 Comprehensive loss 9,944 23,418 Comprehensive loss attributed to non-controlling interests (240 ) (3,907 ) Comprehensive loss attributed to Orgenesis Inc. $ 9,704 $ 19,511



