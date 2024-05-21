Avadel Pharmaceuticals Appoints Naseem Amin, M.D. to its Board of Directors

DUBLIN, Ireland, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives, announced today the appointment of Naseem Amin, M.D. to its board of directors, effective May 17, 2024. Dr. Amin, a highly successful executive who brings global industry and leadership experience to Avadel, currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Orphalan SA.



“On behalf of the entire Avadel team, we are excited to welcome Dr. Amin to our board of directors,” said Geoffrey M. Glass, Avadel Chairman of the Board. “Dr. Amin’s extensive experience in identifying, developing, and commercializing new medicines for dynamic growth-oriented companies will be a great addition to the Avadel board as we continue to execute on the commercial launch of LUMRYZ and potentially expand its use into pediatrics and idiopathic hypersomnia.”

Dr. Amin brings to Avadel thirty years of international industry executive leadership and expertise in business development, venture capital, and research and development. He is currently Chief Executive Officer of Orphalan SA, a role he has held since June 2017. Dr. Amin previously served as Executive Chairman at Arix Bioscience plc, a global venture capital company focused on investing in life sciences, until April 2021, and was Venture Partner at Advent Life Sciences until 2020. Earlier, he was the Chief Scientific Officer at Smith and Nephew until 2014, overseeing corporate R&D, divisional manufacturing, and product development functions. Previous to that, Dr. Amin was Senior Vice President, Business Development, at Biogen Idec from 2005 to 2009, was with Genzyme Corporation from 1999 to 2005, and began his career at Baxter Healthcare Corporation. Dr. Amin received his medical degree from the Royal Free School of Medicine, London, and his MBA from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management, Northwestern University.

“I am thrilled to join the Avadel board at this exciting time in the company’s history, as they continue to execute on the commercial launch of LUMRYZ for the treatment of narcolepsy, as well as potentially expand LUMRYZ’s use into pediatrics and idiopathic hypersomnia. LUMRYZ represents an extraordinary breakthrough for patients, and I am eager to leverage my 30 years of experience in growing and developing companies to support Avadel’s continued success and its impact on people with sleep disorders,” said Dr. Naseem Amin.

