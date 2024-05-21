ChangeNOW Announces Listing of USDT TON Stablecoin on Its Exchange

Celebrate the Launch with a 7-Day Promo: Swap to USDt with 0% Service Commission

Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChangeNOW, a leading cryptocurrency exchange platform, announces the USDT TON (USDt) stablecoin listing on its platform. This strategic addition marks a significant enhancement to ChangeNOW’s offerings, elevating the crypto exchange’s experience for beginners and seasoned traders alike.

In celebration of this collaboration, ChangeNOW is introducing a 7-day promotion where users may swap their cryptocurrencies into USDT TON with zero service commission. This limited-time offer underscores ChangeNOW’s dedication to providing exceptional value and promoting the adoption of this new stablecoin. Please note that network fees still apply.

Why USDT TON is Generating Excitement

USDT TON merges the stability of USDt, renowned for its consistency amidst market volatility, with the speed and efficiency of the TON blockchain. This combination ensures ChangeNOW users enjoy a reliable and seamless experience when swapping their cryptocurrencies, even during turbulent market conditions.

Enhanced User Experience with USDT TON on ChangeNOW

The introduction of USDT TON is timely, addressing the growing demand for safer and smarter crypto exchange options. "This isn’t just about adding a new stablecoin to our platform," stated Kate L, Chief Marketing Officer of ChangeNOW. "It's about upgrading the entire exchange experience. We aim to offer our users superior choices to enhance their cryptocurrency management capabilities."

To further celebrate the listing, ChangeNOW offers a 7-day promotion where users can swap their cryptocurrencies into USDT TON with a 0% service commission. This promotion provides a cost-effective way for users to experience the new stablecoin and reflects ChangeNOW’s commitment to delivering value to its community. Users can swap into USDT TON from over 900 tokens and 85+ blockchains.

Advantages of Using USDT TON on ChangeNOW

ChangeNOW is committed to delivering top-tier services with the latest addition to its platform:

Inclusivity: Swap any amount you are comfortable with; the platform caters to users around the world.

Efficiency: Benefit from zero service commission fees during the 7-day promotional period, with no hidden costs.

Speed: Quick swaps enable users to efficiently take advantage of market movements.

Ease of Use: The platform’s user-friendly interface allows immediate and easy swaps.

Security: Robust security protocols are in place to safeguard your investments.

Convenience: No registration required; start swapping right away.

How to Get Started with USDT TON on ChangeNOW

Click here to learn how ChangeNOW simplifies the swapping process, with a straightforward guide to help users engage with USDT TON quickly and confidently.

Looking Forward

The integration of USDT TON into ChangeNOW’s offerings is part of a broader vision to transform how people engage with cryptocurrencies. This step into decentralized finance (DeFi) and blockchain technology brings innovative solutions to the forefront of the crypto exchange landscape.

About ChangeNOW

ChangeNOW is committed to making cryptocurrency exchange accessible, secure, and straightforward. As a go-to platform for hassle-free crypto swaps without hidden fees or mandatory accounts, it is designed to keep the process simple and efficient, allowing users to focus on their transactions without any hassle. ChangeNOW offers cross-chain swaps, supports over 900 assets, and integrates with 85+ blockchains to provide a comprehensive and versatile exchange experience.

To learn more, visit ChangeNOW’s website and follow them on Twitter to discover how they are making crypto exchanges faster and more user-friendly for everyone.

Sergey I. sergey.i (at) changenow.io