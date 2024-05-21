CareerCircle Recognized for Shaping the Future of Business by Chief and SIA

Dual Wins Honor Company and Managing Director Kim Sneeder for Impact and Innovation

BALTIMORE, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workforce solutions company CareerCircle LLC , an Allegis Group brand, announced today that it is a winner of Chief’s inaugural The New Era of Leadership Awards , recognized as one of 25 exceptional companies shaping the future of business.



CareerCircle was selected by an exemplary panel of judges with extensive experience leading some of the world’s most renowned organizations, including Bumble CEO Lidiane Jones, former IBM chairman and CEO Ginny Rometty, Kickstarter CEO Everette Taylor and former PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi. Aligned with Chief’s recently released “ The New Era of Leadership ” research, which identifies five key characteristics of today’s leading companies, the judges cited CareerCircle’s overall innovation in its win.

The news comes the same day that CareerCircle’s Managing Director Kim Sneeder has been named to the Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) 2024 DE&I Influencers List for the second time. The annual designation celebrates business leaders who are fervently working to advance diversity in the workforce solutions ecosystem and passionately advocating for others.

Under Sneeder’s leadership, CareerCircle has transformed into a beacon of equity, bridging the skills gap in underserved communities by empowering over 147,000 members, with 78 percent of placements from underrepresented groups. In the first few months of 2024, CareerCircle has matched more than 430 job seekers with employers, a 35 percent increase over last year.

Sneeder commented, “We're incredibly proud of the progress we've made, but there's still work to do. At CareerCircle, we genuinely want to change lives, and that means making a commitment and impact on communities that have been underserved for decades. Each milestone we reach gets us one step closer to breaking down the barriers to employment – giving everyone the opportunity to build a brighter future."

To learn more about CareerCircle, visit https://www.careercircle.com .

ABOUT CAREERCIRCLE

CareerCircle LLC, an Allegis Group brand, is a workforce solutions company on a mission to change lives - by connecting underserved communities with career opportunities and helping organizations build skilled, diverse talent pipelines.

CareerCircle’s comprehensive solutions include sourcing skilled, nontraditional talent, providing resources for a more inclusive workforce and upskilling and certifying their partners’ communities. Through these offerings, CareerCircle connects talented individuals with employers and job opportunities to help them succeed. The company prioritizes inclusivity and actively supports underrepresented communities, including women, veterans, BIPOC, LGBTQIA+ and individuals with disabilities, ensuring equal access to opportunities and fostering diverse, thriving workplaces. Learn more at https://www.careercircle.com .

