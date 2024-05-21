Luxury Fire Island Homes - Luxury Fire Island Vacation Rentals and Sales - Celebrates Grand Opening in Ocean Bay Park
Grand Opening of Luxury Fire Island Homes in Ocean Bay Park on June 1st with festivities, giveaways, and a commitment to community support. RSVP!OCEAN BAY PARK, NEW YORK, USA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury Fire Island Homes is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Ocean Bay Park, providing a comprehensive hub for all real estate needs. This exciting event will take place on Saturday, June 1st, 2024, starting at 1pm.
Located at 63 East Bayview Walk in Ocean Bay Park (Next to Schooners), the grand opening promises an array of festivities for all attendees. From free food and drinks to family-friendly activities like painting birdhouses and corn hole competitions, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
"We're incredibly proud to bring the highest-rated brokerage on Fire Island, with over 100 5-star reviews, to the Ocean Bay Park community," said Sydney and Susan McCoy, owners of Luxury Fire Island Homes. "With our track record of excellence and dedication to customer satisfaction, we're thrilled to expand our services and help even more people find their perfect home or investment property in this amazing community."
Attendees will also have the chance to win exciting prizes, including a custom Fire Island corn hole set and cooler, in the event's giveaways. Additionally, Luxury Fire Island Homes is committed to giving back to the community, with a portion of proceeds supporting AHRC Nassau, a nonprofit agency dedicated to helping individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
"We believe in supporting our community and giving back in any way we can," said Sydney and Susan McCoy. "By choosing Luxury Fire Island Homes for your real estate needs, you're not just finding your dream home or investment property, you're also making a positive impact in the lives of others."
Luxury Fire Island Homes, formerly known as Fire Island Homes, offers a range of services including residential home sales, vacation rentals, property management, and commercial real estate. With decades of combined experience and a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Luxury Fire Island Homes is the go-to destination for all real estate needs in Fire Island and beyond.
As proud Fire Islanders and active members of our community, our team - Brian Smith, Tara Schoen-Fishman, and Doug Roach - possesses an intimate understanding of both real estate and the unique dynamics of Fire Island. This deep-rooted knowledge allows us to deliver top-tier service, ensuring that every client receives the personalized attention and expert guidance they deserve.
Don't miss out on this exciting event! RSVP at https://luxuryfireislandhomes.com/ocean-bay-park-grand-opening/ to secure your spot for free. Follow @luxuryfireislandhomes on social media for updates and more information.
Luxury Fire Island Homes, formerly known as Fire Island Homes, is a full-service real estate brokerage located in Fire Island, NY. We offer residential home sales, commercial sales and leases, and Fire Island vacation rentals in Fire Island. Laura and Brian Smith, Fire Island residents, ran Fire Island Homes for over 20 years. They merged with Sydney and Susan McCoy, owners of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Services, a residential real estate brokerage located in Long Island, NY. The Smith and McCoy family have combined forces - resulting in the largest real estate brokerage in Fire Island. With thousands of buyers in their databases, two local Fire Island offices, 60 years of combined real estate experience in Long Island and Fire Island, innovative marketing approaches, and value-driven ideals, Luxury Fire Island Homes is your one-stop shop for all your real estate needs - Fire Island Sales, Fire Island Rentals, or Fire Island Commercial. Visit www.luxuryfireislandhomes.com for more information.
Sydney McCoy
Luxury Fire Island Homes
+1 631-570-8942
sydney@luxuryfireislandhomes.com