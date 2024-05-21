Gubernatorial Candidate Sharifah Hardie to Introduce $7.4 Billion Mental Health Plan After Personal Trauma
Mental health is not just a personal issue, it's a societal issue”LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent events in Gubernatorial candidate Sharifah Hardie's personal life have highlighted the urgent need for better mental health resources in California. In light of this, Hardie has announced plans to introduce a comprehensive $7.4 billion mental health plan for Californians. She will also make mental health a primary focus of her platform.
— Sharifah Hardie
"Mental health is not just a personal issue, it's a societal issue” according to Hardie. “We need to recognize the impact it has on individuals, families, and communities. It's time to prioritize mental health and provide the necessary support and resources for those who are struggling. I encourage individuals and organizations interested in being a part of solving the mental health problem once and for all to contact me immediately. This is a matter of life-or-death."
Hardie's proposed plan includes increased funding for mental health services, initiatives to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health, increased access to mental health services, and mental health education and awareness. She also plans to work closely with mental health professionals and organizations to develop effective strategies for addressing the current mental health crisis. With a deep understanding of the importance of mental well-being, Hardie is determined to address this pressing issue and bring about positive change.
With mental health concerns on the rise and conflicting opinions on the reasons behind it, Hardie's pledge to make mental health a primary focus of her platform is a timely and much-needed step. As she continues to campaign for political office, Hardie hopes to bring attention to this critical issue and work towards creating a healthier and more supportive society for all.
