3D Display Market to Hit USD 490.5 Billion at 18.86% CAGR by 2031, Fueled by Growing Demand in Gaming and Entertainment
3D Display Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers and Regional Analysis, Global Forecast 2024 - 2031AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Size & Growth Outlook
The 3D Display Market is set for substantial growth, with a projected valuation of USD 490.5 billion by 2031, according to a report by SNS Insider. This surge is attributed to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.86% during the forecast period of 2024-2031. The market was valued at USD 123.05 billion in 2023.
Growing Demand and Expanding Applications
The 3D display market is experiencing a growing demand across various industries. The emphasis on developing multi-user displays and using refractive optics technology by companies like Samsung Electronics, Nvidia, and Microsoft are key factors driving this growth. Additionally, continuous advancements in panel manufacturing, the introduction of 8K television, and the focus on visual comfort further contribute to market expansion. The surge in smart TV usage worldwide also plays a significant role, with statistics like 67% of UK households owning smart TVs in the past year underscoring this trend.
Market Analysis
The 3D display market presents numerous growth opportunities. The integration of glassless 3D technology into products like tablets and laptops by companies like ZTE, Acer, and Asus is a notable development. Furthermore, the expansion of 5G deployment in industries for industrial automation creates a connected ecosystem where 3D-displayed devices are essential. The rising popularity of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies, particularly in consumer electronics, also opens up avenues for next-generation 3D displays. Apple's introduction of the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset exemplifies this trend.
KEY PLAYERS:
- Sharp Corporation
- Samsung Electronics
- 3D Icon
- 3D Combination
- LG Electronics
- Panasonic Corporation
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Sony Corporation
- Toshiba Corporation
- Fujifilm Corporation
Recent developments in the 3D display market highlight its dynamic nature.
• In February 2023, Continental AG expanded its 3D display portfolio with the 5K natural 3D display, offering an immersive user experience with enhanced picture quality and power efficiency.
• In January 2023, Samsung Electronics unveiled its latest Neo QLED, MICRO LED, and Samsung OLED lineups, featuring a 3D map view for convenient control and monitoring of connected devices.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
By Product
• Volumetric Display
• Stereoscopic Display
• Head-Mounted Display (HMD)
by Product, the stereoscopic display segment dominated the market in 2023 due to its high adoption in gaming and entertainment applications.
By Technology
• Digital Light Processing (DLP)
• Plasma Display Panel (PDP)
• Organic LED (OLED)
• Light Emitting Diode (LED)
by Technology, the light-emitting diode (LED) segment led the market in 2023, driven by its use in backlighting systems to enhance image quality and response time.
By Application
• Television (TV)
• Smartphones
• Monitor
• Mobile Computing Devices
• Projectors
• Others
by Application, the television segment dominated the market in 2023, fueled by a shift in consumer preferences toward home entertainment following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War
- The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has had a significant impact on the global economy, including the 3D display market. Supply chain disruptions, particularly in the semiconductor industry, have led to component shortages and increased production costs. Additionally, economic sanctions imposed on Russia have limited market access and affected trade relations. The conflict has also caused a decline in consumer spending in the region, further impacting the demand for 3D displays. For example, several major manufacturers have suspended operations in Russia, leading to a decline in sales and production.
- The Asia Pacific region is a major market for 3D displays, driven by the presence of developing economies and advancements in consumer electronics.
Countries like Taiwan, China, and South Korea are key players in this market. While India is at a nascent stage, the increasing advertising expenditures and improving infrastructure are expected to drive demand for next-generation displays. Several companies are introducing innovative products in the region, such as Laqshya Media Group's immersive 3D display in India and Motorola's launch of the Edge 40 smartphone with a 3D curved display. Expanding consumer electronics manufacturing capacities and adopting holographic displays, particularly in China's South-Central Region, further contribute to market growth.
Key Takeaways
• The 3D Display Market is poised for substantial growth, driven by increasing demand in gaming, entertainment, and various other industries.
• Technological advancements, including glassless 3D technology, VR, and AR, are creating new opportunities for market expansion.
• The Asia Pacific region presents a lucrative market due to the presence of developing economies and advancements in consumer electronics.
• The Russia-Ukraine War and the global economic slowdown have impacted the market but haven't derailed its growth trajectory.
