Assessment of fall‐back MRLs for revoked CXLs previously implemented in the EU legislation and review of the JMPR evaluation of the toxicological data related to pyrasulfotole, pyraziflumid, spiropidion and tetraniliprole

In accordance with Article 43 of Regulation (EC) 396/2005, EFSA received a request from the European Commission to propose fall‐back maximum residue levels (MRLs) for recently revoked Codex MRLs that have been previously implemented in the EU legislation. Overall, MRLs for 12 a.s. are concerned, i.e. chlormequat, diazinon, bifenthrin, fludioxonil, indoxacarb, difenoconazole, famoxadone, azoxystrobin, mandipropamid, emamectin benzoate, flutriafol and afidopyropen. In addition, EFSA was requested to evaluate the toxicological data assessed by JMPR related to pyrasulfotole, pyraziflumid, spiropidion and tetraniliprole. These are active substances have not been assessed previously at EU level. The assessment should allow to take a decision, if the CXLs adopted for these four a.s. can be implemented in the EU MRL legislation.