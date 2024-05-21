Single Board Computer Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth By 2027

Single Board Computer Market Expected to Reach $3.80 Billion By 2027

Increasing use of computers and smart technology in electronic devices boosts the Single Board Computer market growth.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global single board computer market size is expected to witness considerable growth due to miniaturization of electronic devices. The single board computer industry is projected to witness significant growth, especially in emerging economies, such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, owing to the development of industrial automation and consumer electronics applications in the regions.

Allied Market Research, titled, “Single Board Computer Market By Processor and End Use: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027”, the global single board computer market was valued at $2.86 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $3.80 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027.

The single board computer market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future due to increase in demand for industrial automation and demand from the aerospace & defense industry. Single board computers are used in all areas of human life. They are integrated into most of the devices due to their compact size and high productivity. A single board computer resembles exactly like a motherboard of a standard personal computer; however, it contains everything that is required for a fully-functional computer. It is majorly used across applications such as kiosk counters, military rugged devices, medical equipment, and industrial automation.

The X86 processor segment was the largest revenue contributor in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to the fact that X86 is better in performance and has been in demand over the past few years. ARM processors are estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.1%, owing to low power consumption in application devices. Industrial automation was the highest contributor to revenue in 2019, owing to the adoption of single board computers in various applications such as industrial robots, machine & process controlling, humanoid robots, and others.

By region, the single board computer market trends has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The analysis identified that Asia-Pacific contributed maximum revenue in 2019.

The single board computer industry in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate compared to other regions. Factors, such as increase in adoption of industrial automations and rise in demand for consumer applications, are estimated to contribute to the market growth in Asia-Pacific.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The Single Board Computer industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED

QUALCOMM INCORPORATED

MERCURY SYSTEMS INC

AAEON TECHNOLOGY INC

ADLINK TECHNOLOGY INC

DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC.

INTEL CORPORATION

EUROTECH GROUP

XILINX, ADVANTECH CO LTD

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the global single board computer market as production facilities have stalled, which significantly hampered the demand in industries. In addition, operations of production and manufacturing industries have been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, thereby leading to the slowdown of the global single board computer market growth in 2020.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

- By processors, the X86 segment generated the highest revenue in the global market in 2019.

- By end use, the industrial automation segment generated the highest revenue in the global market in 2019.

