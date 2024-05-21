Discover the SHC (School Hack Coin) Listing on XT

Singapore , May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of SHC (School Hack Coin) on its platform in the Innovation Zone (AI) and the SHC/USDT trading pair will start from 2024-05-20 12:00 (UTC).







SHC is an SLP-20 token deployed on the Solana layer-1 blockchain with a max supply of 500 million tokens. The SHC (School Hack Coin) is a revolutionary cryptocurrency designed to enhance and streamline the educational experience within the School Hack platform. As the native utility token of this cutting-edge educational ecosystem, SHC plays a crucial role in enabling users to access a myriad of advanced AI-powered tools and resources. These tools include personalized tutoring, AI essay support, plagiarism checks, and more, all aimed at improving student outcomes and making learning more engaging and effective.

One of the primary uses of SHC is to purchase credits within the School Hack app. Each dollar's worth of SHC buys 100 credits, which students can use to leverage the latest language models and other learning resources. This system lowers entry barriers for students in developing countries, providing them with affordable access to quality education. Additionally, SHC holders can stake their tokens to earn rewards and participate in the governance of the platform, influencing future developments and resource allocation, thereby fostering a more inclusive and participatory educational environment.



Albin Warin, CEO of XT, commented about the listing of the SHC on XT cryptocurrency exchange. He highlighted the unique value that SHC brings to the educational technology sector, stating, "We are thrilled to support the School Hack Coin on XT.com, as it represents a significant step forward in integrating blockchain technology with educational resources. SHC not only facilitates access to advanced AI-powered learning tools but also empowers students worldwide by lowering the barriers to quality education."

School Hack AI is an innovative educational platform that leverages the power of artificial intelligence to transform the learning experience for students worldwide. Designed to cater to students of all ages and educational backgrounds, School Hack AI aims to democratize education by providing personalized, accessible, and engaging learning resources. The platform's AI-driven tools and features, such as adaptive quizzes, personalized study plans, and real-time feedback, are tailored to meet the unique needs of each student, helping them overcome common academic challenges like study procrastination, difficulty understanding complex concepts, and lack of motivation.

The AI capabilities of School Hack AI make it a standout in the educational technology sector. The platform utilizes data analytics and gamification to enhance student engagement and outcomes. Additionally, it offers specialized tools like AI essay support, a plagiarism checker, a paraphrasing tool, and AI student groups. These tools not only improve the quality of learning but also make the process more interactive and enjoyable. Having over 3 million users and the distinction of being the #1 education app, School Hack AI has proven its effectiveness and popularity among students and educators alike.

The impact of School Hack AI extends beyond individual learning. By integrating AI and blockchain technologies, the platform fosters a more inclusive and participatory educational environment. Users can earn rewards and participate in the governance of the platform through SHC staking, contributing to the continuous improvement and evolution of the ecosystem. This participatory model not only incentivizes community engagement but also ensures that the platform evolves in line with the needs and preferences of its users.

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

