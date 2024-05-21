DC-DC Converter Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2020 - 2027

DC-DC Converter Market Expected to Reach $17.85 Billion By 2027

Rise in adoption of electric vehicles, surge in usage of DC-DC converter in railway application, and increase in demand for power electronics component boosts the DC-DC Converter market growth.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The significant factors impacting the growth of the global DC-DC Converter market include rise in adoption of electric vehicles, surge in usage of DC-DC converter in railway application and development of high voltage DC-DC converter drive the DC-DC Converter market. However, regulation and safety standards hamper the DC-DC Converter market growth. On the contrary, rising adoption of 5G technology in developed countries is expected to create lucrative DC-DC Converter market opportunities.

Allied Market Research, titled, "DC-DC Converter Market By Input Voltage, Output Voltage, Mounting Style, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027", the global DC-DC Converter market size was valued at $8.76 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $17.85 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.10% from 2020 to 2027.

DC-DC converters that generate a precise and constant current are proving to be a crucial factor in the development of mission-critical electronic components. The DC-to-DC converter is a type of electric power converter that converts a source of direct current (DC) from one voltage level to another. They are increasingly used in portable electronic devices such as cellular phones and laptop computers. Previously and before the development of power semiconductors, the primary way to convert the voltage of a DC supply to a higher voltage was via AC.

DC-DC converters are widely used to efficiently produce a regulated voltage from a source that may or may not be well controlled to a load that may or may not be constant. The factors such as growth in adoption of electric vehicles, development in telecommunication industry, penetration of automated systems drives the market for DC-DC converter. However, strict regulation and safety standards restricts entry of new players and rapid development of products, which in turn leads to market restraint.

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue generator in 2019, accounting for $2,854.3 million, and is estimated to garner $6,302.6 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.30%.

The global DC-DC converter market is segmented on the basis of input voltage, output voltage, mounting style, application, end user and region. Based on the input voltage, the market is divided into 5-36V, 36-75V, and 75V & above. Based on the output voltage, the market is divided into 3.3V, 5V, 12V and 15V and above. By mounting style, the market is bifurcated into surface mount and through hole. Based on application, the market is classified into smartphone, servers & storage, EV battery management unit, railway, and medical equipment. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The DC-DC Converter industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐂-𝐃𝐂 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

MURATA MANUFACTURING COMPANY, LTD.

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED

GENERAL ELECTRIC

MORNSUN, ERICSSON

RECOM Power GmbH

Traco Electronic AG

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Vicor Corporation

TDK-Lambda Corporation

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

- By mounting style, the through hole held the highest revenue in DC-DC Converter market in 2019.

- By application, the smartphone segment held the highest revenue in 2019.

- By output voltage, the 5V segment held the highest revenue share of the market in 2019, as per the DC-DC Converter market analysis.

- By region, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market, garnering a major DC-DC Converter market share during the forecast period.

