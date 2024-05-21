ODIHR opens election observation mission in Mongolia

ULAANBAATAR, 21 May 2024 - The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) today opened an observation mission for the 28 June parliamentary elections in Mongolia, following an invitation from the national authorities.

The mission is led by Ambassador Jennifer Brush and is composed of 11 experts based in Ulaanbaatar and 18 long-term observers, who will be deployed throughout the country from 28 May. ODIHR has also requested 250 short-term observers, to arrive shortly before election day.

The mission will assess the local election for its compliance with OSCE commitments and other international obligations and standards for democratic elections, as well as with national legislation.

Observers will follow voter and candidate registration, campaign activities both offline and online, the work of the election administration and relevant state bodies, and the use of technology in the election process, as well as looking closely at the legislative framework, political and campaign finance and the resolution of election disputes. They will also assess the implementation of prior ODIHR recommendations. Comprehensive monitoring of the media is an integral part of the observation mission.

Throughout its observation, the mission will hold meetings with representatives of the national authorities and political parties, as well as with the judiciary, civil society and the media. An interim report will be published some two weeks before the election day to update the public and media during the course of the observation.

On election day, the ODIHR election observation mission will observe the opening of polling stations, voting, the counting of votes and the tabulation of results. The day after the election, the mission’s preliminary findings and conclusions will be presented at a press conference. A final report assessing the entire election process and containing recommendations will be published some two months after the end of the election process.

Further information on ODIHR’s election observation activities in Mongolia is available at: https://www.osce.org/odihr/elections/mongolia

Media contacts:

Ivan Godársky, Media Analyst for Election Observation Mission: ivan.godarsky@odihr.mn or +976 86 12 5409 (in Ulaanbaatar)

or

Katya Andrusz, ODIHR Spokesperson: Katya.Andrusz@odihr.pl or +48 609 522 266 (in Warsaw, Poland)