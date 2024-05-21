Condolence Message on the Passing the President and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Rector’s Office released a condolence message on the sudden passing of İbrahim Reisi, the President of Islamic Republic of Iran, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Hüseyin Amir Abdullahyan. The said message reads as follows:

“We are deeply saddened about the news on the sudden passing of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran İbrahim Reisi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Hüseyin Amir Abdullahyan, Tabriz Imam of Friday Prayer Ayatollah Ali Hashim, the Governor of East Azerbaijan Province Malik Rahmeti and the crew on board, in a tragic helicopter crash that occurred due to adverse weather conditions while returning from the dam opening at the Azerbaijan border to the city of Tabriz. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families, relatives, and all loved ones of the deceased, especially the people of Iran. May the deceased rest in peace.

As the EMU, we share the sorrow of our Iranian students studying at our university and we would like to express that we are always here supporting them. Our Iranian students are an integral part of the friendship bridge with Iran, and they are inseparable parts of our university and our country. As the EMU family, our support will be with them during this difficult time. On this occasion, we express our solidarity with the friendly and brotherly Iranian people, and once again, we would like to convey our heartfelt condolences to all the people of Iran.”