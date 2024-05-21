Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,381 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,735 in the last 365 days.

Việt Nam plans to boost Lâm Đồng’s airport capacity

VIETNAM, May 21 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam plans to more than double the annual capacity of Liên Khương Airport in the Central Highlands province of Lâm Đồng to 5 million passengers in the next six years under a master plan to develop the airport during 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050 recently approved by the Ministry of Transport.

The airport’s Terminal 2 will be constructed in 2021-2030, able to serve 3 million passengers a year, and will then be expanded to increase the airport capacity to 7 million by 2050.

Meanwhile, it is designed to handle 20,000 tonnes of cargo and 30,000 tonnes by 2030 and 2050, respectively.

The airport is to become an international aerodrome, able to host Airbus A320, A321 and A350 and Boeing B747 and B787 aircraft or similar-sized ones.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam was assigned to study and complete the master plan, and coordinate with the provincial People’s Committee and relevant agencies to announce, manage and carry out the project.

Meanwhile, the provincial People’s Committee was asked to update the planning and arrange a land fund for the airport expansion when necessary. — VNS

You just read:

Việt Nam plans to boost Lâm Đồng’s airport capacity

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more