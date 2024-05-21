Submit Release
Thanh Hà lychees sold on Australian supermarket shelves

VIETNAM, May 21 - HÀ NỘI — The first batch of Thanh Hà lychees exported to Australia by air this year has officially appeared on Australian supermarket shelves.

Talking to VietNamNet online newspaper on Tuesday morning, Hoàng Thị Thúy Hà, Vice Chairwoman of Thanh Hà District People's Committee, Hải Dương Province, reported that Thanh Hà lychees are being sold at the Australian Market Place supermarket. The fruit is sold at AUD$34.99 (US$23.3) per kilogramme (kg).

Last year, Vietnamese lychees imported by air into Australia were sold for about VNĐ400,000 ($16.3) - VNĐ500,000/kg. Meanwhile, lychees shipped by sea were sold at about VNĐ260,000/kg.

Red Dragon Co., Ltd. exported the first batch of Thanh Hà lychees to the Australian market via air on May 14.

Mai Xuân Thìn, director of the company, said that the exported lychees were purchased from a number of farms in the Hà Đông area of the district. The products meet VietGAP and GlobalGAP standards, he added.

After the first batch, the business plans to continue to purchase 10-15 tonnes per day for export during the harvest season.

The district’s lychees are also being exported to China, said Vice Chairwoman Hà, of Thanh Hà District People's Committee. — VNS

