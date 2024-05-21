HCM City to host Việt Nam’s 1st International Technology Exposition

VIETNAM, May 21 -

HCM CITY — The inaugural International Technology Exposition (iTECH Expo 2024) will be held in HCM City from July 10 to 12, helping promote trade and investment in the technology sector.

Speaking at a press conference to introduce the event in HCM City on May 20, Lâm Nguyễn Hải Long, chairman of the HCM City Computer Association, said iTECH Expo would have 500 booths and 300 companies, including from the US, the UK, China, Russia, India, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, and Thailand.

It would have the theme “New tech for the new era” and showcase smart, advanced, and modern products, solutions and applications across 18 technology fields including 5G, AI, IoT, AR-VR, holograms, LEDs, blockchain, smart factories, and high-tech agriculture, he said.

Among the highlights will be products, solutions and services related to smart lighting, smart city development applications, consumer electronics, information technology, manufacturing equipment, and electronic components, he added.

Vũ Anh Tuấn, the association’s general secretary, said there would be 12 specialized seminars with 50 in-depth technology reports of over 300 experts and speakers to tap technical potential and experience.

There would also be business matchmaking sessions and field trips and exchanges with various organisations, institutes and companies, and 30 cooperation and technology transfer agreements would be signed, he added.

Võ Minh Thành, deputy director of the city Department of Information and Communications, appreciated the HCA’s initiative to organise the event and hoped the exposition will be an annual event of the city to facilitate connectivity among domestic and foreign businesses in the technology sector and help attract more investment from foreign companies to HCM City.

Organised by the HCM City Computer Association in collaboration with VIETBUILD Construction International Fair Exhibition Corporation, ALTA Media and other partners, iTECH EXPO 2024 will be held at the SKY EXPO Vietnam International Exhibition and Convention Centre in District 12, and expects to attract over 50,000 visitors. — VNS