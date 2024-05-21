Have your say and help shape EMA’s future communications

EMA has launched its biennial communication perception survey. The purpose of the survey is to collect feedback on EMA’s external communications from patients, consumers, healthcare professionals, animal health professionals, academics, media, other regulators and the pharmaceutical industry.

EMA invites everyone to fill in the survey by Friday, 21 June 2024. The survey is anonymous and should take around 15 minutes to complete.

The feedback will help EMA develop its future communication and engagement activities to better meet the needs of stakeholders and partners.

The independent views gathered through the biennial communication perception survey will be complemented by a series of smaller surveys that are targeted at specific stakeholder groups. Findings from the survey will help EMA set the direction for its future communication and engagement activities.

The Agency has conducted four communication perception surveys since 2015 and has used the results to better understand the impact of its external communications and continuously improve them. The Agency will publish the results of the survey and discuss findings and any follow-up with its stakeholders.