Assistant Foreign Minister Hua Chunying Meets with a Delegation of Young Scholars from High-end Latin American Think Tanks

On May 20, 2024, Assistant Foreign Minister Hua Chunying met with a delegation of young scholars from high-end Latin American think tanks. She introduced Chinese modernization, the community with a shared future for mankind and other concepts as well as China's position on Taiwan-related issues. The two sides also had an exchange of views on China-Latin America relations and think tank exchanges, among others.

After the meeting, Assistant Foreign Minister Hua Chunying presented "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China IV" in Spanish and Portuguese to the delegation.