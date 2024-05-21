PHILIPPINES, May 21 - Press Release

May 21, 2024 Gatchalian urges LGUs hosting POGOs to flush out illegal establishments in their localities Senator Win Gatchalian urged local government units (LGUs) hosting Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) to flush out illegal establishments in their respective localities following the raid of an illegal hospital allegedly catering to victims of POGO-related crimes. "The business permit or the mayor's permit is precisely to enable LGUs concerned to monitor and keep track of all businesses operating within their localities. Our mayors should be able to clear out illegal establishments operating in their cities and municipalities," said Gatchalian, himself a former mayor of Valenzuela City. The senator made the statement following a raid recently conducted by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) of an illegal hospital operating at Hobbies of Asia building, a stone's throw away from the Senate office in Pasay City. The hospital, located amongst several restaurants, was being operated by foreign doctors and nurses not licensed to practice their profession in the country. "POGOs are creating an underground illegal community," he noted, emphasizing that LGUs should take a more active role in monitoring establishments and ensure that they can make a clean sweep of their localities as far as illegal establishments are concerned. "Ano pa ang silbi ng mayor's permit o business permit kung hindi naman namomonitor nang husto o napipigilan ng mga LGU ang mga iligal na gawain sa kanilang mga lugar," he said. Also, the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), which supervises LGUs, should take a more active role in overseeing LGUs. "There should be a sense of urgency in terms of investigating and fact-finding by the DILG," Gatchalian said. The Senate is investigating the alleged links of Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo to the operation of two POGOs, now termed Internet Gaming Licensees (IGL), in her town which were raided in March this year and February last year. Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos has recently ordered the National Police Commission (Napolcom) to remove the police power of Bamban Mayor Guo. Gatchalian hinihimok ang LGUs na maging mapanuri sa mga serbisyong tumutulong sa mga POGO sa kanilang lugar Hinimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang mga local government units (LGUs) na maging mapanuri sa mga serbisyong tumutulong sa Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) sa kani- kanilang mga lugar at paalisin ang mga iligal na establisyimento. Ito'y kasunod ng pagsalakay sa isang iligal na ospital na umano'y gumagamot sa mga biktima ng POGO-related crimes. "Ang business permit o mayor's permit ay para matiyak ng mga kinauukulan na masubaybayan ang lahat ng negosyong tumatakbo sa loob ng kanilang mga lokalidad. Dapat maalis ng mga alkalde ang mga iligal na establisyemento na nag-ooperate sa kanilang mga lungsod at munisipalidad," ani Gatchalian, na dating alkalde ng Valenzuela City. Ginawa ng senador ang pahayag kasunod ng isinagawang raid ng Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) sa isang iligal na ospital na nag-o-operate sa Hobbies of Asia building, na malapit lang sa tanggapan ng Senado sa Pasay City. Ang ospital, na matatagpuan sa gitna ng ilang mga restawran, ay pinamamahalaan ng mga dayuhang doktor at nurse na hindi lisensyado para sa kanilang propesyon sa bansa. "Ang mga POGO ay lumilikha ng underground community o iligal na komunidad," sabi niya, na binibigyang-diin na ang mga LGU ay dapat magkaroon ng mas aktibong papel sa pagsubaybay sa mga establisyimento at tiyaking walang mga iligal na establisyemento sa kanilang mga lokalidad. "Ano pa ang silbi ng mayor's permit o business permit kung hindi naman namomonitor nang husto o napipigilan ng mga LGU ang mga iligal na gawain sa kanilang mga lugar," aniya. Gayundin, ang Department of Interior and Local Government o DILG, na nangangasiwa sa mga LGU, ay dapat magkaroon ng mas aktibong papel sa pangangasiwa sa mga LGU. "Dapat may sense of urgency ang DILG pagdating sa ginagawa nilang pag-iimbestiga," ayon sa senador. Kasalukuyang nagsasagawa ang Senado ng imbestigasyon sa sinasabing koneksyon ni Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo sa dalawang kumpanya ng POGO, na tinatawag na ngayong Internet Gaming Licensees, sa Bamban na ni-raid ng mga awtoridad noong Pebrero ng nakaraang taon at Marso ngayong taon. Kamakailan lang ay ipinag utos ni Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos sa National Police Commission (Napolcom) na alisin na ang police power ni Guo.