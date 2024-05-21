PHILIPPINES, May 21 - Press Release

May 21, 2024 Robin: Passage of Bill Creating Added Sharia Districts, A Major Victory for Muslims Video: https://www.facebook.com/ROBINPADILLA.OFFICIAL/videos/1593880821393797/ A major victory for all Muslims. This was how a grateful Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla described on Tuesday the passage in the bicameral conference committee of a bill creating additional Sharia districts in the Philippines. Padilla said this victory has a greater impact than the establishment of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) since Sharia law is a major part of the lives of all Muslims. "Para sa amin, landmark ito ... Maraming salamat po, di ko kayo makalimutan lahat, sa panahon namin nangyari (For us Muslims, this is a landmark. I am very thankful that this happened during our time)," he said after the bill was tackled in the bicameral conference committee. "Itong pangangailangan namin ng Sharia courts, ito ay isang bagay na parte ng buhay namin. Ang Muslim kalahati ng aming pananampalataya may kinalaman sa pagsunod namin sa Sharia. Nandiyan nakapaloob ang pag-aasawa (at) trading... At hindi yan mabubuhay ng walang Sharia (Sharia law is thus a major part of our lives. Half of Muslims' faith is based on following Sharia law, which covers topics such as marriage and trading. We cannot live without Sharia)," he added. Also, Padilla thanked the lawmakers in the bicameral conference committee who helped in the passage of the measure, especially to Senate panel chairman Francis Tolentino, who he said fought for the bill's passage. Padilla is one of the authors of Senate Bill 2594, which seeks to establish additional Sharia judicial districts. "Hindi lahat na Muslim nakatira sa BARMM pero itong ginawa ninyo, maraming salamat, Tol. Pasensya na po, kailangan ko magpasalamat sa taong ito dahil pinaglaban niya ito. Maraming salamat Kapatid (Not all Muslims live in BARMM but I thank you for what you did. I have to thank you because you fought for the measure. Thank you, Brother)," he told Tolentino. Robin: Dagdag na Sharia Districts, Malaking Tagumpay Para sa Mga Muslim Video: https://www.facebook.com/ROBINPADILLA.OFFICIAL/videos/1593880821393797/ Malaking tagumpay para sa mga Muslim - higit sa pagtatag ng Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) - ang pagpasa sa bicameral conference committee ng panukalang batas na magtatayo ng Sharia districts, ayon kay Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla. Ayon kay Padilla, hindi lahat na Muslim ay nakatira sa BARMM, nguni't lahat ay sumusunod sa batas ng Sharia na mahalagang bahagi ng kanilang pananampalataya. "Para sa amin, landmark ito ... Maraming salamat po, di ko kayo makalimutan lahat, sa panahon namin nangyari," aniya matapos tinalakay ang panukalang batas sa bicameral conference committee. "Itong pangangailangan namin ng Sharia courts, ito ay isang bagay na parte ng buhay namin. Ang Muslim kalahati ng aming pananampalataya may kinalaman sa pagsunod namin sa Sharia. Nandiyan nakapaloob ang pag-aasawa (at) trading... At hindi yan mabubuhay ng walang Sharia," dagdag niya. Nagpasalamat siya sa mga mambabatas sa bicameral conference committee na tumulong sa pagpasa ng panukala - lalo na kay Senate panel chairman Francis Tolentino na aniya'y ipinaglaban ang panukala. Kasama si Padilla sa may-akda ng Senate Bill 2594, na magtatatag ng dagdag na Sharia Judicial Districts. "Hindi lahat na Muslim nakatira sa BARMM pero itong ginawa ninyo, maraming salamat, Tol. Pasensya na po, kailangan ko magpasalamat sa taong ito dahil pinaglaban niya ito. Maraming salamat Kapatid," ani Padilla kay Tolentino.