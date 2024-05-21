PHILIPPINES, May 21 - Press Release

May 21, 2024 Senator Pia S. Cayetano Backs Gilas Pilipinas Under-18 Women's Basketball Team in SEABA Qualifiers Senator Pia S. Cayetano expressed her support for the Gilas Pilipinas Under-18 Women's Basketball Team, as they prepare to compete in the Southeast Asian Basketball Association (SEABA) Under-18 Championship qualifiers in Thailand. In a video message, Senator Cayetano said, "I'm so excited for you. I know it's a proud moment for you and your family. You are such an inspiration to our youth and our country." Reflecting on her own experiences as a former national volleyball athlete, Cayetano continued, "I was a volleyball player when I was your age and it takes a lot to get to the level where you are now. At that tender age, you've reached that height of competition and you're representing the country. That is both an honor and a privilege." The Senator stressed the importance of national pride as well as humility: "Remember when you walk through the airport, leaving the country, you carry with you the Philippine flag. Bear it with pride, act with humility, and bring with you all the lessons you've learned in sportsmanship. Know that the Filipinos are proud of you. I am proud of you." Through the Senator's initiative, the team received support from the Philippine Sports Commission as they compete in the qualifying event for FIBA U18 Women's Asia Cup. Gilas Pilipinas will play against their counterparts from the region from May 24-26 in Ratchaburi, Thailand.