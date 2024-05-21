ebankIT and Metropolitan Commercial Bank partner to launch digital banking platform for consumer and commercial clients
Embracing digital transformation helps our bankers stay ahead of the competition and deliver exceptional value to our stakeholders.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ebankIT, a global provider of financial technologies, has partnered with Metropolitan Commercial Bank to bring cutting-edge humanized digital banking to consumers and businesses.
The collaboration will empower consumer and commercial clients by giving them access to an agile, flexible and comprehensive banking platform that aligns with the demands of digital-first customers and sets a foundation for future innovation.
To provide high-quality, personalized experiences to their diverse customer base, Metropolitan Commercial Bank partnered with ebankIT to enhance and modernize their digital banking services.
With a presence in 12 countries, ebankIT brings a wealth of international experience to every project. Its track record of successful implementations across a diverse range of markets made it the ideal partner for MCB. Drawing on best practices from around the world, ebankIT ensured that the solutions it delivered were not only innovative but closely aligned with customer preferences.
ebankIT's solution will enable MCB to transform its digital infrastructure seamlessly using a platform that integrates with its existing systems. A team of seasoned professionals from ebankIT have worked closely with the bank to deliver a tailored solution built to enhance customers’ digital engagement. ebankIT’s business banking tools streamlines processes, enhance security, and improve overall efficiency.
Dixiana Berrios, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Metropolitan Commercial Bank, said: “We believe personalized service combined with cutting-edge technology is the future of banking. By integrating these tools, processes can be optimized, customer experiences improved, and growth can be accelerated. Embracing digital transformation helps our bankers stay ahead of the competition and deliver exceptional value to our stakeholders.”
Renato Oliveira, ebankIT CEO, said: “ebankIT and Metropolitan Commercial Bank share a commitment to empowering customers to unlock the benefits of humanized digital banking. We are delighted to announce our new partnership, which will enable commercial clients in MCB’s diverse client base to access seamless, innovative, and personalized experiences through our omnichannel platform. We look forward to playing our part in enabling the future growth of both MCB and its customers.”
ebankIT celebrated its 10th anniversary in January 2024. As well as the US, it has a presence in Canada, Germany, Portugal, and the UK, providing an Omnichannel Digital Banking platform that enables banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions in 12 countries to serve millions of customers.
