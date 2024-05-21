Minister Blade Nzimande launches initiative of SETA Funding Commitments for Skills Development

Earlier today, the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Prof Blade Nzimande officially launched an initiative of SETA Funding Commitments for Skills Development at Ndlebezembuzi Hall in kwaSwayimane Village, KwaZulu-Natal.

These SETA funding commitments are in response to requests that were submitted to the Minister by Inkosi SN Gcumisa of the Gcumisa Tribal Authority and the local mayor, Cllr Mandla Zondi for the Department of Higher Education and Training, to build a campus of uMgungundlovu TVET College or a multi-skills development centre in KwaSwayimane Village.

Informed by a needs analysis, today Minister Nzimande launched a variety of SETA training interventions, whose total value is R30 694 700,00.

Given the importance of agriculture in the kwaSwayimane area, AgriSETA is the lead SETA of this skills development initiative.

The breakdown of the SETA contributions are as follows:

AgriSETA has contributed R5 000 000.00 towards development of skills for 800 learners in crop production (such as vegetables) and livestock farming (such as poultry, goats, and cattle). It will also provide accreditation to the three (3) skills centres identified in uMshwathi area;

FP&MSETA has contributed R1 830 000.00 towards Learnership and Skills program for sewing, cabinet making and furniture making ;

MICTSETA has contributed R2 916 000.00 towards Learnerships and Skills programs in digital training, mobile device repair and technical support training;

CETA has contributed R12 788 700.00 towards Artisan Development and Learnerships in Bricklaying, Carpentry, Welding and Electrical;

FOODBEV SETA has contributed R3 350 000.00 towards a skills programme in baking;

INSETA has contributed R2 275 000 towards Skills programmes in digital skills;

W&R SETA has contributed R2 535 000.00 towards digital skills programs and SMME support.

This SETA skills development intervention will be piloted in the kwaSwayimane community.

For the initial phase, it will benefit over 2000 community members, mainly young people who are currently not in employment, education nor training (NEET).

In his address the Minister indicated that “This contribution by our SETAs is their collective commitment to addressing unemployment, poverty, inequality and to improving the quality of life in the community of kwaSwayimane.”

He added that “The contribution by our various SETAs also symbolises the commitment of government to changing the lives of ordinary citizens, in particular in our rural areas. We are particularly excited to be making this contribution in this community. As a Department, we believe that we need to make sustainable investments in our rural areas, with the view of making them economically viable.”

The event took the form of a community outreach programme that was attended by over 300 members of the community, including the mayor of uMshwathi Local Municipality, Cllr. Mandla Zondi, Inkosi Gcumisa, DHET Director-General, Dr Nkosinathi Sishi, Chairperson of AgriSETA Board, Ms Sharon Sepeng, NSFAS COO, Mr. Errol Makhubela and other SETA Chairpersons and CEOs.

There were also exhibitions by the various SETAs, CETs and TVET Colleges from the area, including an on site NSFAS service point for students or parents with NSFAS related concerns.

This has become a standard feature of all Departmental community engagement projects.

