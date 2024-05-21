Submit Release
Minister Joe Phaahla presides over unveiling of name of department`s headquarters in Pretoria after Dr AB Xuma, 21 May

Health Department to honour pioneering advocate of UHC, Dr AB Xuma

Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla will on Tuesday, 21 May preside over the ceremony to officially unveil the name of the department`s headquarters in Pretoria after Dr AB Xuma for the pivotal role he played in the struggle for freedom and democracy in South Africa.

Apart from his involvement in the liberation struggle and being a pioneering advocate of universal health coverage, Dr Xuma was amongst the early Africans to qualify as a medical doctor and appealed for the establishment of a medical school in South Africa that would open its doors to African students.

The event is part of 30 Years of Freedom celebrations currently taking place throughout the country to reflect on democratic gains and significant milestones in the history of our country and honour those who sacrificed their lives for the total liberation of South Africa. It is for this reason, that the Department deemed it befitting to name its headquarters after this stalwart of our liberation struggle.

Minister Phaahla will be joined by Deputy Minister Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, the Xuma family, leaders, and representatives of various stakeholders in the health sector, amongst other dignitaries expected to attend the event.

Members of the media are invited to join the ceremony scheduled as follows: 

Date:    Tuesday, 21 May 2024
Time:    09:00
Venue:    Dr AB Xuma Building, 1112 Voortrekker Rd, Pretoria Townlands – Thaba Tshwane

For RSVP, please contact Mr Tlou Tlhako - tlou.tlhako@health.gov.za

For more information and media enquiries, please contact:

Mr Foster Mohale
Health Departmental Spokesperson 
Cell: 0724323792
E-mail: Foster.mohale@health.gov.za

Mr Doctor Tshwale Spokesperson for Health Minister 
Cell: 063 657 8487
E-mail: Doctor.Tshwale@health.gov.za
 

