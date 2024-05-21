Minister Blade Nzimande opens Nuclear Medicine Research Infrastructure (NuMeRI) facility, 21 May

Members of the media are invited to tour one of the world's most advanced nuclear medicine research facilities during the official opening of the Nuclear Medicine Research Infrastructure (NuMeRI) facility on 21 May in Pretoria.

The first-ever nuclear medicine research facility in South Africa or the continent will be unveiled by the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande.

Housing a cyclotron that will produce isotopes used in radiation therapy, NuMeRI will provide consolidated expertise in nuclear technologies in medicine and biosciences, creating significant research, development and innovation capacity in South Africa. This will assist in the treatment of cancer and other diseases.

The opening of the new, central building at Steve Biko Academic Hospital is a milestone under the Department of Science and Innovation’s South African Research Infrastructure Roadmap.

The facility – a "one-stop-shop" offering medical nuclear imaging and theragnostics (a treatment strategy that combines therapeutics with diagnostics) – is dedicated to drug development and clinical research to benefit not only South Africans, but African and global populations.

The Minister will be accompanied by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Prof. Themba Mosia, the Interim Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the University of Pretoria, one of the Department's project partners.

