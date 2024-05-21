Minister Angie Motshekga addresses education stakeholders on mother tongue based bilingual education, 21 May

The Minister of Basic Education, Mrs Angie Motshekga and Free State Education MEC Mr Makalo Mohale will tomorrow, Tuesday 21 May address Free State education stakeholders on the rollout of Mother Tongue-based Bilingual Education program (MTBBE) in 2025.

The address will take place at the Motheo TVET College in Bloemfontein.

February 2024 saw the Department announcing preparations for the national rollout of MTBBE in 2025 for Mathematics, Natural Science and Technology incrementally from Grades 4 - 7.

Minister Motshekga will address education stakeholders on the benefits of MTBBE for sustained, positive learning outcomes, as evidenced with English and Afrikaans learners within the system, particularly in Mathematics and Science.

Members of the media are invited to attend the address as follows:

Date: Tomorrow, Tuesday 21 May 2024

Time: 09h00

Venue: Motheo TVET College, National Artisan Academy. Bloemfontein

